Record Number of Advertisers and Sponsors Join JioCinema in the First Week of IPL 2023

JioCinema, the Official Digital Streaming Partner of IPL 2023, had a stellar opening week with 23 sponsors signing up for advertising on the platform. The number of advertisers and sponsors signed up by JioCinema for IPL 2023 is significantly higher than any event on digital streaming in India.

The sponsors on JioCinema for their digital streaming of IPL 2023, included (Co-Presenting Sponsor) Dream11, (Co-Powered) JioMart, PhonePe, Tiago EV, (Associate Sponsor) Appy Fizz, ET Money, Castrol, TVS, Oreo, Bingo, Sting, AJIO, Haier, RuPay, Louis Philippe Jeans, Amazon, Rapido, Ultra Tech Cement, Puma, Kamla Pasand, Kingfisher Power Soda, Jindal Panther TMT Rebar and Indeed.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

The number of advertisers on JioCinema who have signed up is also a new record as is the revenue booked, both significantly higher than last year on digital. With viewers enjoying the unique language feeds including Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Marathi, and Gujarati, and digital-only features like Multi-cam, 4K, and Hype Mode, the list of brands joining the digital bandwagon is expected to grow further. Viewers were glued to JioCinema’s fan-centric presentation as the average time spent per viewer per match touched 57 minutes during the weekend, which was up by over 60% compared to last season’s first weekend and has sustained in the first week.

“The consistency with which we are delivering these numbers is evidence of the paradigm shift in sports viewing in India. Our sponsors and advertisers are rest assured of delivery and return on investment on JioCinema as through digital, they have the security that they are paying only for the actual impressions delivered unlike the legacy services,” said Viacom18 – Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

“Besides advertising on JioCinema offers brands greater precision, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility than TV advertising which is why we are convinced that we will have more and more advertisers shifting their focus and budgets towards digital,” he added.

JioCinema’s free streaming of the IPL 2023 for all viewers in India has resulted in a record-breaking number of views in the first week – over 375 Cr. This followed a robust first weekend which amassed 147 Cr. views, yet another record for being the highest-ever opening weekend for the IPL on digital. JioCinema set the tone with the season-opening clash between MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans, achieving a peak concurrency of 1.6 Cr. In addition, JioCinema registered over 2.5 Cr. downloads, a record for the most installed app in a single day.

The record-breaking numbers are supported by customised device integration partnerships with over 500 OEM and CTV platforms, including Jio STB, Apple TV, Amazon Firestick, OnePlus TV, Sony, Samsung, LG, and Xiaomi, among others. In addition, CTV viewers continue to watch the world’s most famous cricket league in 4K for the first time ever through JioCinema.

In their endeavour to keep fans engaged and enhance their experience further, JioCinema announced, Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan, a new contest that gives everyone a chance to win one car every match. Introduced on April 8th, JioCinema recorded over 1.5 Cr. plays on the contest on the first two matches between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

JioCinema set the tone with the season-opening clash between MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans, achieving a peak concurrency of 1.6 Cr. In addition, JioCinema registered over 2.5 Cr. downloads, a record for the most installed app in a single day.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans, five-time champion Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals announced exclusive partnerships with JioCinema in the lead-up to the 2023 edition. Global cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, India’s most-celebrated cricket captain and four-time IPL winner MS Dhoni, World no. 1 T20 batsman Suryakumar Yadav and India Women’s team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana joined hands with JioCinema to amplify their world-class, digital-first IPL presentation.

Viewers can continue to watch their preferred sports by downloading JioCinema (iOS & Android). For the latest updates, news, scores, and videos, fans can follow Sports18 on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube and JioCinema on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here