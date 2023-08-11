Renovation Begins at MA Chinnaswamy Stadium Ahead of ODI World Cup

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has started the renovation work at M Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup will be played in October-November this year in India. Bengaluru will host the five matches of the marquee tournament.

Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2023, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has undertaken the renovation works that are essential prior to the quadrennial extravaganza that is being played across October and November.

Raghuram Bhatt, the KSCA president, gave details of the required renovation on which KSCA is working to get the top-class facilities at M Chinnaswamy Stadium for the mega ICC event.

“After the ICC team’s inspection a few days back, we have started the required renovation works such as refurbishing the stands, placing some new seats and renewing the toilets in the stadium.

“Our aim is to arrange the best possible facilities in the stadium, and as it is we have top-class facilities here at the venue," said Bhatt, on Thursday after a function to unveil the KSCA Maharaja Trophy T20 trophy.

Apart from the India vs Netherlands (November 12) clash, four other matches Australia vs Pakistan (October 20), England vs Sri Lanka (October 26), New Zealand vs Pakistan (November 4) and New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (November 9) will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The ICC had recently sent an inspection team to Bengaluru to check on the preparations. The team suggested was satisfied with the venue’s preparation and gave some minor suggestions which the board is currently working on.

Apart from the World Cup, the KSCA will have their hands full in the coming months as several international and national teams will descend in the city for off-season training.

Recently WPL franchise UP Warriorz trained in a city and now the state teams of Gujarat, Baroda and Chhattisgarh are scheduled to play practice matches in the coming days.

If everything goes as per plan, the Karnataka association will also have to entertain the request from some English county sides to train in Bengaluru sooner than later.

The KSCA President has confirmed that the board is planning to add more cricketing venues in Karnataka.

“We have our hands full in terms of tournaments, and we are in the process of adding more cricketing venues in the state.

“We have identified places for stadiums in Kolar, Hasan, Mangalore and Karvar. We will take it to the next stage of the development very soon," said Bhatt.

Meanwhile, KSCA vice-president Sampath Kumar said the upcoming KSCA T20, to be played between August 13 and 29, will be monitored by the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU).

“We had requested the BCCI for the involvement of ACU during the tournament. So, there will be a chief officer of ACU and apart from that, six ACU officials will monitor all the six participating teams.

“We don’t want any disrepute to be brought upon the game, to the tournament and to the association," said Sampath.