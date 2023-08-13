Revealed: Here's why BCCI Lost Blue Tick on X Ahead of Independence Day 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), lost its blue tick on the social media site, X (formerly known as Twitter), moments before the start of the fifth T20i match against the West Indies in Lauderhill, Florida, USA which left fans confused. It was later revealed that the loss of the tick mark was due to the board responding to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s ‘unique’ appeal, on Sunday morning.

With the 77th Independence Day around the corner, on August 15, the Prime Minster requested fellow citizens to take part in the #HarGharTiranga movement by changing the respective profile picture on all social media platforms to that of the Indian tri-colour flag. The Prime Minister did the same himself and the BCCI followed suit.

“In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us," PM Modi posted on his handle on X.

In the revised guidelines of the social-media website, X, the blue tick will be removed for a verified user every time the profile picture is changed, but it will be restored in three to four days after the account is reviewed by X.

PM Modi’s grey tick was not removed after he changed the profile picture to the Indian flag, on Sunday, as the grey tick is assigned to those representing a government/multilateral organisation or a government/multilateral official.

The BCCI will likely regain the blue tick before the Asia Cup begins. The Men in Blue are preparing for the final T20i match in the five-match series against the West Indies as they aim to pull off a historic series win. India is set to play a three-match T20 series against Ireland as Jasprit Bumrah is set to return to the Indian side as he comes back after injury. Bumrah will likely be the skipper of the side with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya being rested.