'Ri-Shub Union': Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill Catch up During Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals played their first home game of the season in front of their eager fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday and the team’s captain, Rishabh Pant, who is nursing his injuries following a horrendous crash, was present at the famous Feroz Shah Kotla to watch his side’s first IPL 2023 game in their own backyard.

Pant watched the match alongside DC owner, Parth Jindal and BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah from the stands before also visiting the team’s dressing room.

The crowd roared for the 25-year-old every time his face was up on the giant screen, and the Roorkee native waved to the faithful with a joyous smile on his face in a token of acknowledgement.

Pant also caught up with Gujarat Titans opener and Indian batsman Shubman Gill and DC earmarked it with a post on Twitter captioned “Verified A Ri-Shub union that we have all been waiting for"

Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to put Delhi into bat first on Tuesday, as the holders restricted the capital city team to 162 runs in 20 overs for the fall of 8 wickets.

DC skipper top-scored for his side with 37 runs off 32 deliveries, while Indian all-rounder Axar Patel scored added 36 runs off 22 balls. Sarfaraz Khan chipped in with 30 runs with the willow before being swapped for Impact Player Khaleel Ahmed.

Chasing the modest total, GT’s openers, Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill both, both departed for 14 runs each, before Sai Sudharsan came in to enforce his game-winning 62-run knock 48 deliveries.

Vijay Shankar added 29 runs, while South African David Miller remained unbeaten on 31 to see out the game and add 2 more points to the champions’ tally.

The champions have started their defence in an optimal fashion, winning their first two games of the season, against Chennai Super Kings and DC.

Whereas, DC need to pick up their games as they have suffered two losses in two games this season, falling victim to Lucknow Super Giants in their first fixture, followed by their home loss to GT.

