Richa Ghosh Becomes Third Indian Cricketer in Women's Hundred, Set to play for London Spirit

Richa Ghosh is set to join the London Spirit in the upcoming season of the Women’s Hundred in England. The young wicketkeeper-batter will replace Australia’s Georgia Redmayne, becoming the third Indian player to participate in the tournament after Harmanpreet Kar and Smriti Mandhana.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also announced the signings of seam bowler Lauren Filer and UAE all-rounder Mahika Gaur will be featured in Women’s Hundred for Spirit and Manchester Originals, respectively.

Oval Invincibles’ Tash Farrant and Trent Rockets’ Emma Jones have been replaced by Lizzie Scott and Cassidy McCarthy respectively, while Leah Dobson has replaced Phoebe Franklin at Northern Superchargers.

In the men’s Hundred competition, Adam Zampa will replace Sunil Narine at Oval Invincibles when the latter returns to the West Indies for playing in the Caribbean Premier League after August 13.

Pakistan’s Usama Mir will replace leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga in Manchester Originals. The latter won’t be available for the tournament as he will be playing in the Lanka Premier League. Australia’s Matthew Short will replace injured Michael Bracewell in Northern Superchargers.

With England pacer Saqib Mahmood ruled out of The Hundred, he’ll be replaced at Oval Invincibles by Tom Lawes. At London Spirit, Daryl Mitchell and Matthew Wade replace Glenn Maxwell and Mitch Marsh, who were pulled out of the competition by Cricket Australia (CA).

Batters Daniel Bell-Drummond and Max Holden and all-rounder Zak Chappell have been drafted by London Spirit, Manchester Originals and Oval Invincibles respectively, after impressive campaigns in the Vitality Blast.

Other names signed in the Wildcard Draft include Tawanda Muyeye, who joins Chappell at Oval Invincibles, John Turner – who heads to Trent Rockets, Chris Cooke who’ll be at home in Cardiff for Welsh Fire and England seamer Matt Fisher, who joins Southern Brave.

The Hundred Signings (men’s and women’s)

Birmingham Phoenix: Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Charis Pavely, Jacob Bethell, Henry Brookes.

London Spirit: Richa Ghosh, Lauren Filer, Chloe Hill, Alice Monaghan, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Matt Critchley, Matthew Wade, Daryl Mitchell.

Manchester Originals: Ami Campbell, Amara Carr, Mahika Gaur, Laura Jackson, Max Holden, Fred Klaassen, Usama Mir.

Northern Superchargers: Georgie Boyce, Lucy Higham, Grace Ballinger, Grace Hall, Leah Dobson, Ollie Robinson, Saif Zaib, Matthew Short.

Oval Invincibles: Sophia Smale, Beth Langston, Cordelia Griffith, Claudie Cooper, Lizzie Scott, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Chappell, Tom Lawes, Adam Zampa.

Southern Brave: Kalea Moore, Seren Smale, Ellie Anderson, Mary Taylor, Jafer Chohan, Matt Fisher.

Trent Rockets: Jo Gardner, Fran Wilson, Nat Wraith, Cassidy McCarthy, John Turner, Tom Moores.

Welsh Fire: Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack, Luke Wells, Chris Cooke.