Richa Returns, Titas & Kanika Get Maiden Call-ups as BCCI Announces India Women's Squad for Asian Games

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced India women’s team squad for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou. The Women’s Selection Committee named the 15-member squad for the multi-nation event, while five players were chosen as the standby players.

The Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 will be held from 19th September to 8th October 2023 at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field. The women’s cricket competition will take place from 19th-28th September 2023 in a T20 format.

TEAM - Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy https://t.co/kJs9TQKZfw— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 14, 2023

Unlike the men’s squad, the BCCI decided to pick a full-strength women’s squad. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Women in Blue in the major tournament and Smriti Mandhana will continue to act as her deputy. Star performers Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma also got picked in the squad for the multi-nation event.

India Men’s Squad For Asian Games: Ruturaj to Lead, Maiden Call-ups for Rinku, Prabhsimran; Dhawan Misses Out

Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, who was dropped from the Bangladesh tour on fitness grounds, made a return, while young Titas Sadhu and Kanika Ahuja received their maiden call-ups.

All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar has been demoted to the standby list alongside Harleen Deol and Sneh Rana.

Saika Ishaque, who set the WPL 2023 stage on fire with her left-arm spin, also got picked as the standby player. She claimed 15 wickets in 10 matches and ended up as the most successful Indian bowler.

Right-arm pacer Sadhu had impressed in India’s title-winning campaign at the inaugural U-19 Women’s World Cup in South Africa. Rookier spinners Minnu Mani and Anusha Bareddy, who are in Bangladesh, have been included.

Team India (Senior Women) squad for 19th Asian Games: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy

Standby list of players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar