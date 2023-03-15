Ricky Ponting Buys Luxurious Six-Bedroom Mansion Worth $20M: Report

Batting legend Ricky Ponting has reportedly shelled out a huge amount to purchase a posh home in the city of Melbourne. A report published in the Australian media claims that the former captain has spent more than $20 million (approx Rs 114 crore) to buy a Toorak mansion.

The residence, which is located in Melbourne’s most expensive suburb, reportedly comprises tennis court and a swimming pool as well.

The report further states that the property, which comes with a six-bedroom home, was registered with a price guide of $19.6 million to $21.5 million and the swanky mansion was purchased last week.

Mike Gibson, the selling agent of Forbes Global Properties, also talked about the transaction but he did not reveal the identity of the buyer. “You don’t get three better exponents of their crafts. They have pieced together a really beautiful family home,” Gibson was quoted as saying by The Age.

Ponting, his wife Rianna and their three children had previously lived in multiple posh properties in Melbourne. Ponting family, reportedly, owns a classy mansion on the beachside of Brighton, England as well. They had reportedly bought the property for an amount of $9.2 million 10 years back.

Ponting, one of the finest batters to have played the game, retired from all formats of the game in October 2013. A three-time World Cup-winner, Ponting still remains Australia’s all-time highest scorer in Tests.

With 13,378 runs in his kitty, the 48-year-old had represented Australia 168 times in the longest format of the game. He has 41 centuries and 62 half centuries in Tests.

Post-retirement, Ponting has divided his time between commentary and coaching duties. He guided Mumbai Indians to Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2015 and has been associated with the Australian men’s team too.

Currently, he’s the head coach of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

