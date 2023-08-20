'The Finisher is Here': Rinku Singh Sends Internet Into Meltdown With 38-run Knock vs Ireland in 2nd T20I

Rinku Singh announced his arrival on the international stage with a blistering knock of 38 runs as he helped India put up a total of 185/5 in the second T20I against Ireland on Sunday in Dublin.

While the youngster made his debut in the first T20I between India and Ireland on Friday, rain washed out the fixture and the Men in Blue won the match by 2 runs through the DLS method as Rinku didn’t get the chance to bat.

In the second T20I however, the stage was set for Rinku to shine on his maiden India innings. After impressing for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023, the middle order batter from Uttar Pradesh showed just why he is so highly rated as he smashed 38 in 21 balls with a strike rate of 180.95, including two boundaries and three huge maximums.

India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I LIVE Score

The 25-year-old came out to bat when India had just lost Sanju Samson on 40. The wicketkeeper batter has stitched together a 71-run stand with Ruturaj Gaikwad. Rinku joined hands with the Indian opener and Gaikwad completed his fifty, but once he was dismissed for 58, Rinku shifted gears and started punishing the Ireland bowlers.

Known for his finishing instincts, Rinku gave the Ireland fans a first-hand glimpse of his destructive batting which pleased Indian fans back home.

Here’s how fans reacted on X after Rinku’s 38-run fiery knock:

Rinku Singh is Here To RuleIndia find a finisher in T20i after a long wait . #RinkuSingh #IREvIND#INDvsIREpic.twitter.com/TbIBGI99bI — (@LoyleRohitFan45) August 20, 2023

RINKU SINGH - THE FINISHER IS HERE..!!!He smashed 4,6,6,1,6 in last 5 balls in his debut innings and he scored 38(21) - Rinku Singh, The Star! pic.twitter.com/bnhimLMkar — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) August 20, 2023

“Started From The Bottom Now We Here"Rinku Singh Made It #RinkuSingh pic.twitter.com/yHhAJcQdpV — meh° (@ImMehulOkk) August 20, 2023

Small town guy, making it big. King Rinku Singh ♥️ pic.twitter.com/QXMdXfqg44— Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 20, 2023

ALSO READ| ‘Wish For Sanju, Ruturaj to be Trending..’: Gaikwad Records Career Best T20I Score After R Ashwin’s Huge Prediction

Riding on Rinku’s knock, as well as Dube’s huge sixes, India recorded a massive total of 185/5, as they looked to claim the T20I series by winning the second match.

Dube smashed 22 in 16 balls and returned unbeaten to guide India to a competitive total.