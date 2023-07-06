'Wo Mehnat Karega, Aur Achha Karne ki Koshish Karega': Rinku Will be Unfazed by West Indies Snub, Says Coach | Exclusive

How Indian Premier League (IPL) can bring the entire world to someone’s feet? Ask Rinku Singh. From just another cricketer from the streets of Aligarh to claiming the title – ‘Lord’, the 25-year-old saw it all in a span of two months when he toured different parts of India in the Kolkata Knight Riders’ jersey. And the night when he choked Yash Dayal with 5 consecutive sixes to hand a glorious victory to KKR, he was crowned as the ultimate superstar of Indian cricket with fans demanding a BCCI contract right away for the left-hander.

Match after match after he sharpened himself to withstand the most brutal attacks. He pulled off some extraordinary shots which even left his coaches and teammates spellbound. After 14 games, the team found itself at the bottom half of the points table but Rinku was right there among the top-scorers of the season; 9th, to be precise, with 474 runs and an average of 59.25.

The impact of his knocks was such that hardly any expert of the game didn’t imagine him in the blue Indian jersey. The star believed that he was ready for India and give his best shot whenever given an opportunity.

“Main to ready hoon sir India khelne ke liye, ekdum poora, match khelne ke liye poori tarah se (I am ready to play for India, completely ready). Lekin main itna soch nahi raha, India-vindiya ka abhi. Jo kismat mein hoga mil jayega (But I not thinking too much about it, playing for India now. If it is in my destiny, I will get it).

“I never thought before that I’ll hit those five sixes and never have I thought about getting selected for the Indian team. I just have a normal routine which I follow every day. Go to the gym, and train harder. Agar kismat mein hoga to India khel jayenge (If it is in my destiny, I will play for India),” Rinku had told in an exclusive chat with News18 CricketNext.

Probably his ‘kismat’ wants him to wait a little longer to get a seat booked in the Indian dressing room. Rinku’s name was missing from the 15-man squad for the West Indies T20Is, announced on Wednesday. The selectors chose to give maiden call-ups to Hyderabad’s Tilak Varma and Mumbai batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is already in Barbados for the Test series.

Rinku’s coach Masood Amini was a little disappointed with his ward’s non-selection and as expected, was short of words while expressing his emotions. But as a player himself, he strongly believes that it’s not the end of the road.

In an exclusive chat with News18 CricketNext, Amini said it’s good that some new faces have been given a chance but Rinku’s should have also been there.

“Afsos to tha hi. A few other boys [Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal] were selected. But he should’ve been there too,” Amini told CricketNext.

A coach knows his student better than none and Amini also believes that Rinku will be unfazed by his snub. Instead, he would look for getting even better and finding answers to his missed chance.

“He must have been hoping the same. But I’m sure, the non-selection won’t bother him much. He would say, ‘Koi baat nahi, mehnat karunga, aur kya’.”

“He won’t give up. Wo mehnat karega, aur achha karne ki koshish karega. I think he would figure out where did he miss out on a spot in the Indian team,” Amini said.

Did the fans over-expect in the case of Rinku?

The 2-month IPL stint has definitely changed Rinku’s life, like what they say – from rags to riches. The son of an ordinary man who deliverred LP cylinders door to door is now the pride of Aligarh, better known as Rinku bhaiyya. His juniors touch his feet when he walks out to practice at his home ground. Media gave him elite-class coverage while some are fascinated with his lifestyle and his bonding with KKR co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. People see him as a rising star but deep down inside, he is the same old Rinku who loves the game more than anything.

Asked if Rinku’s recent achievements made the fans over-expect, Amini didn’t deny it.

“It could be a possibility. The media has portrayed him as a big player. So, people are now thinking the same way,” Amini said.

Rinku trends on Twitter

Rinku’s coach is someone who has the least presence on social media. Whatsapp is the basic need nowadays and he knows what it is. A little more he knows about Facebook but pays the least heed to Instagram and Twitter.

The name that was supposed to be on the BCCI’s official release on Wednesday evening actually was among the top trends on social media. Baffled over his non-selection, fans vented out their emotions over Rinku’s non-selection. It’s nothing but the respect he has earned in the past few months and Amini calls it overwhelming.

“Ye ek acche Khiladi ki pehchan hai. The support and love he has been getting, it’s overwhelming,” he said.

The Love for Test Cricket

Away from his friends and family, and off-course the noise on social media, Rinku is in Karnataka, playing for the Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy semi-finals. He may have missed the flight to the Caribbean and Sri Lanka (for the Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023) but that’s not the last opportunity falling on his way. The Ireland tour has just been announced while the return of cricket in the Asian Games may bring him some good news.

But as far as Rinku’s personal goal is concerned, he is more inclined towards playing Tests and ODIs for India. His coach says so and also believes that not the T20Is but Rinku will represent India in the longest format because that is the real deal.

“​My gut feeling says, not T20Is but he will play Tests and ODIs for India."

In fact, Rinku himself aims at representing the country in these two formats, especially the longer format. “Asli cricket to wahi hai… Test cricket,” Amini concluded.