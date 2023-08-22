'Those Five Sixes Changed my Life': Rinku Singh Says Fans Remember Him for His Stunning Innings During IPL 2023

Rinku Singh made himself a household name in India when he blasted five sixes in a row during an IPL 2023 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Chasing 205, KKR needed 29 off the final over and Rinku engineered a stunning finish by clobbering Yash Dayal for 30 runs in five deliveries and seal a three-wicket win.

That innings was followed by a few more impressive shows and the Indian team management took note of that, handing him a maiden call-up for the Asian Games before including him in the squad for the three-match T20I series in Ireland as well.

Rinku was handed his India captain for the series opener but he didn’t get to bat as rain interrupted proceedings with the tourists declared winners via DLS method.

He did get to bat in the 2nd match and made it memorable and replicated what he had done on numerous occasions in IPL and elsewhere - provide a strong finish.

The 25-year-old struck two fours and three sixes in a 21-ball 38 to propel India to 185/5 in 20 overs in Dublin.

“I was quite excited to bat in the first match but it’s fine, we won," Rinku told his India teammate Ravi Bishnoi during a chat shared by BCCI on their website. “I planned to bat till the end like I’ve done in IPL. I went for my shots in the last 2-3 overs. The plan is to keep cool and it’s what I was applying."

India had toured Ireland last year as well and the crowd was buzzing whenever Sanju Samson or Dinesh Karthik came in to bat. Rinku experienced something similar this time around and he credited the five sixes in a row he struck in IPL for the popularity.

“Those five sixes changed my life. People remember me by those shots. Felt great when they chant my name, they have been showering me with love," Rinku said.

The youngsters said though India have the series in the bat thanks to an unassailable 2-0 lead, they are targeting a clean sweep.

“We are playing good cricket. We have won the series and would want to finish well," he said.