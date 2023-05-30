Rinku Singh Interview: ‘Itna Nahi Soch Raha, Kismat Mein Hoga to India Khel Jayenge’ | Exclusive

‘Rinku Singh – A New Star is Born’ – flashed all over the big screens at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday night when CSK and GT locked horns in the IPL 2023 final. The broadcasters played a showreel during the inning break to showcase the highlights of the season and no wonder, Rinku was the first player to appear in the video.

In the past couple of months, Rinku has become a household name. And why not? The Aligarh boy who has been with the Kolkata Knight Riders for the last five years captured the imagination of the fans in IPL 2023. Be it the game against Gujarat Titans, where he smashed five sixes in the final over to script the biggest heist in IPL history, or the final league match against Lucknow Super Giants, where the crowd chanted his name in unison, despite knowing that KKR’s campaign this season has ended.

With 474 runs at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.52 in 14 games, Rinku ended the IPL 2023 as the highest scorer of KKR. In fact, he is the only batter from Uttar Pradesh among the top 10 run-getters in the tournament. And now, not just the fans but even stalwarts like Suresh Raina, RP Singh and Aakash Chopra want the 25-year-old in India’s T20I set-up for his finishing prowess

In an exclusive conversation with Crickenext, Rinku spoke about his life in the past two months, especially after those unforgettable five sixes and his aspirations for playing for India.

Excerpts:

You had a great season for KKR, rather the best one ever. Tell us about the support you received from Nitish Rana, the captain.

Before being a captain, he is like bade bhaiyaa. We share a great bonding. I’ve been playing with him for 6-7 years and I was happy for him as he became the captain. KKR ka captain banna bahot badi baat hoti hai (Being the KKR captain is a big thing). He led the team very team and backed me throughout. Everything was superb.

Did Chandu (Chandrakanth Pandit) sir know you already? How was the experience of playing under his guidance?

I don’t think he knew me from before. But it was a good experience with him. He has an old-school style of coaching. Like the way I started playing cricket in my childhood, his process too was no different. The drills he made us follow were familiar. Rest, he likes his players to be disciplined. It’s a must if you are training under him. So, all these small things make him a great coach and I enjoyed it.

Your coach Masood Amini told us that you have been practising the shots which you played not only against Gujarat Titans to get those five sixes but throughout the tournament. Please take us through that.

Tayyari kaafi achhi kari thi maine (My preparations were to the point). I’ve been practising those shots for quite a long time now. Whenever I’m in Aligarh, I train at the ground [Aligarh Sports Association Cricket Ground]. I also practised at the KKR academy and introduced a few changes to my batting techniques. So, overall, I’ve worked very hard before this season, aur ab result aapke saamne hai (You can see the results yourself).

You have always remained calm and composed in pressure situations. How do you prepare yourself for that?

Meri koshish yahi rehto hai ki jitna ho sake, khud ko shaant rakh sakun (I try to keep myself calm as much as possible). And when I’m batting in the last over, I keep my mind away from any kind of thoughts. Dimag shaant rahe, khali rahe, zyada sochun na, yahi Koshish rehti hai. Just be calm and play the ball to its merit, that’s all I think about in those circumstances.

How life has changed after those five sixes against Gujarat Titans? And how does it feel when the crowd chants ‘Rinku-Rinku’ when you walk out to bat?

Life to ab, sir… apko pata hi hai (You know it, right?). People are recognizing me now. They have given me a lot of love and respect. It makes me proud when fans keep shouting my name. That’s when you realise that you have made a name for yourself. People out there know you now.

You idolize Suresh Raina, right?

Yes, I do. I’ve been following him since my childhood days. I have watched him play and learned a lot from him. We keep talking often, we discuss cricket. He’s indeed my idol, maine bahot kuch seekha hai unse (I have learned a lot from him). I’ve grown up watching him.

When Speaking to CricketNext, Raina had told Cricketnext that you should be in India’s T20 World Cup squad next year. Aakash Chopra believes that even Team India doesn’t have a finisher like Rinku. And your coach also said you are ready to don the blue jersey. Do you feel you are ready for the next level?

Main to ready hoon sir India khelne ke liye, ekdum poora, match khelne ke liye poori tarah se (I am ready to play for India, completely ready). Lekin main itna soch nahi raha, India-vindiya ka abhi. Jo kismat mein hoga mil jayega (But I not thinking too much about it, playing for India now. If it is in my destiny, I will get it). I never thought before that I’ll hit those five sixes and never have I thought about getting selected for the Indian team. I just have a normal routine which I follow every day. Go to the gym, and train harder. Agar kismat mein hoga to India khel jayenge (If it is in my destiny, I will play for India)

Your father told Cricketnext that he never saw you play at the stadium because he’s too busy with his job. But he’ll definitely come to see you making your debut for India. What’s your thought on that?

The day I play for India, I’ll definitely invite my parents to watch me play for the country. My mummy, papa have never watched me play in a stadium, not even in the IPL. So I wish, I play for India as soon as possible and get the opportunity to have my parents there at the stadium.

We heard that Shah Rukh Khan would be there at your marriage. How’s the bonding with him?

Aisa kuch nahi hai, wo to hansi-mazaak mein bol diya unhone (Nothing like that. He just said it jokingly). He shares a good relationship with us. He is just another normal human being. Not like what people think about him. He meets everyone generously. It is always good catching up with him.

You got to meet with the likes of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Did you talk anything about your game with them?

Nothing much. We just met and was a normal hi-hello!

Tell us something about the sports hostel you made in Aligarh. How it all started?

I discussed it with my brother, Masood sir and planned to build the hostel for those who come to Aligarh for cricket coaching. Also for the underprivileged ones. Just that whosoever is coming here must get a place to live and good food. That was the basic plan.