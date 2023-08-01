'This is Like a Dream, Don’t Want to Wake up Anytime Soon': Rinku Singh on Call-up for Ireland Tour

Rinku Singh is yet to make his international debut but has already been named in a couple of upcoming overseas assignments of Team India. Days after getting named in the squad for the Asian Games, the Aligarh batter made it to the tour of Ireland that will also mark the return of Jasprit Bumrah to international after a long injury layoff.

Rinku had a terrific time with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2023, finishing as the highest run-getter of the team. What worked in his favour were those five consecutive sixes that he hit against Gujarat Titans’ Yash Dayal in the final over and won the game for his team. Opportunities started coming his way after a rollicking IPL season. He found himself in the Central Zone squads for Duleep and Deodhar Trophies and now, all he awaits is to don the Indian jersey and perform for the country.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Rinku said the India call-up still feels like a dream and he never wishes to wake up.

“Sapne jaisa hi hai (This is like a dream). I don’t want to wake up anytime soon,” Rinku was quoted as saying.

“It’s an amazing feeling, not easy for me to describe in words. I have reached this level from absolutely nothing. I am an emotional person, and every time I talk to my parents, we end up crying,” he added.

Rinku comes from a very humble background. His parents would have never thought that one of their children will play for India someday. Before rising to success, the cricketer has done menial jobs and doesn’t shy from talking about it.

“I have no shame in telling people that I used to do menial jobs to make ends meet. What’s wrong with it? My past gives me the courage to face failures and difficulties,” he added.

His selection for the West Indies T20Is was hugely speculated but he was left out. Speaking about the snub, Rinku said he wasn’t dejected at all because he has seen worse than that.

“There was no dejection. I have seen worse. Not getting picked for the West Indies tour didn’t deter me at all. Selection is not in my hands. What I can do is score runs and I am just doing it.

“I have this superstition that If I think too much, things will start to fall apart. I live in the present and that’s how I bat also. People keep asking me about those five sixes and the planning behind it. In reality, there was no planning. It was my day, I hit every ball, and connected well. It was all God’s plan, nothing else,” he added.