'He is IPL King and Keeps Sharing his Inputs With me': Rinku Singh Reveals His Cricketing Idol

After having a stellar performance in IPL 2023, Rinku Singh earned his first India call-up for the upcoming Asian Games. Despite a journey that had years of struggle Rinku managed to break through to the Indian side after his standout performance for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the recently concluded season. Rinku will be looking to continue his good form in the Asian Games and become a mainstay for the Indian Team.

The young southpaw from Uttar Pradesh revealed the name of his cricketing idol recently and it was neither MS Dhoni nor Virat Kohli. Rinku named IPL legend, Suresh Raina as his idol. Both being left-handers, it is only natural that Rinku looked up to Mr IPL himself as Raina was one of the top performers in the league. Rinku also credited veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh for supporting him in his journey.

Rinku was quoted by RevSportz in an interview where he said," Suresh Raina has been my idol. I am regularly in touch with him. He is the IPL King and he keeps sharing his inputs with me. He has helped me a lot in my career. Bhajju pa (Harbhajan Singh) has also helped me a lot in my career. I am grateful for their support and whenever such big players talk about you, it motivates you to push yourself more."

Rinku had a great outing in the 2023 edition of the IPL where he score 474 runs for his side despite KKR not having a great season. Rinku had standout moments in the IPL like when he smashed five sixes in the last over to help KKR win the game against Gujarat Titans.

The Indian team will look ahead and use the Asian games and send in their young players to gain some international experience. India would be sending players for the first time despite becoming a medal event at the Asian Games in 2010. While other Asian teams such as Pakistan and Sri Lanka have sent in their second-string sides for previous Asian Games.

Ruturaj Gaikwad will be the captain of the side and will look to lead his side to a gold medal for the first time.