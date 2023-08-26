'Because of Whom it All Started': Rinku Singh Shares Heartwarming Post With Parents

Flamboyant India batter Rinku Singh shared a heartwarming post with his parents after returning from the Ireland tour. Rinku announced his arrival in international cricket with a Player of the Match knock on his debut innings. The southpaw scored crucial 38 runs in the second T20I to help India clinch the series against Ireland.

On his return to India, Rinku shared a post on Instagram with his parents who were donning the Indian cricket team’s jerseys.

“Because of whom it all started. From where it all started," Rinku captioned the post.

After his winning maiden Player of the Match award in international cricket, the 25-year-old said he tried to replicate the same things which he had done in the IPL.

“I am feeling very good. I was trying to do what I have done in the IPL. I was very confident and tried to stay calm," Rinku said after he was named Player of the Match.

The young batting sensation was elated to make his presence felt on his first international innings.

“I listen to the captain (smiles). I am feeling very nice. I have been playing for 10 years. All my efforts have born fruition," he added.

“I am happy to get the Man of the Match award in my first game," Rinku concluded.

After his exploits in IPL 2023, the expectations were high from Rinku to shine on his début and he didn’t disappoint and smashed crucial 38 runs in the second T20I versus Ireland. Bagging a Man of the Match in his second match, Rinku grasped the first opportunity he got with both hands, scoring 38 in just 21 balls with 2 fours and 3 sixes.

The talented batter set stage on fire in IPL 2023 as he smashed 474 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 149.52. He grabbed the limelight after smashing five back-to-back sixes in the final over to help Kolkata Knight Riders beat Gujarat Titans in the group stage match.