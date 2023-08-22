After Rinku Singh's Suggestion, Ravi Bishnoi Promises to Replicate Shah Rukh Khan's Signature Pose

Rising star Ravi Bishnoi is focused on cementing his reputation as an attacking, wicket-taking spinner, hoping to become a regular part of Indian team across formats as they undergo transition. Bishnoi has so far played one ODI and 13 T20Is since making his India debut last year, taking a combined 21 wickets at the international level.

The leggie came into the limelight during India’s 2020 U-19 World Cup campaign in South Africa where they finished as the runners-up. He finished as the tournament’s top wicket-taker with 17 scalps from six matches at 10.64.

Bishnoi, who plays for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL, has revealed the secret behind his wicket celebrations during which he holds both his hands aloft.

Everybody has got their own thing, I didn’t have anything (unique celebration). So I thought let’s raise hands. God has been very kind, so I keep thanking him through this celebration," Bishnoi said in a chat with his teammate Rinku Singh.

Rinku replied, “SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) also does that and I said you should do that during match"

Bishnoi said he will definitely do that the next time.

“Surely, I will fulfill your wish the next time. My brother is a big fan of SRK. Will try for that next time," he said.

Both Bishnoi and Rinku are currently part of India squad that’s in Ireland for a bilateral T20I series.

Along with Jasprit Bumrah, who is also leading India, Bishnoi is the joint highest-wicket taker of the ongoing series with each claiming four wickets from two matches.

India have already won the series thanks to a 2-0 lead and will be eyeing a series sweep when they take the filed for the third and final time on the tour.

India will then turn their focus on the 2023 Asia Cup that starts from August 30. The Rohit Sharma-led side will begin their campaign against Pakistan from September 2.