Watch: Rinku Singh Smashes Three Sixes in a Row to Help Meerut Mavericks Outclass Kashi Rudras in Super Over

Rinku Singh once again displayed his power-hitting prowess as he smashed three sixes in a row to help his team Meerut Mavericks beat Kashi Rudras in a thrilling clash in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh T20 league. The nail-biting clash went to the Super Over where Rinku once again owned the stage with his six-hitting abilities and took his team over the line by smashing bowler Shiva Singh for a hat-trick of sixes.

Needing 17 runs to win in the Super Over, Meerut sent Rinku and Divyansh Joshi to chase the target. The India batter failed to score a run on the first ball but smashed the next three over the rope for sixes.

He hammered the first one over long-off, and connected second over mid-wicket while he once again chose long-off to smash the match-winning shot.

Earlier, riding on Madhav Kaushik’s 87-run knock, Meerut posted 181/4 after they elected to bat first. In reply, Karan Sharma (58) and Shivam Bansal (57) hit half-centuries to help Kashi Rudras level the score.

In the super over, Yogendra Doyal and Karan Sharma came out to bat for Kashi as they managed to score 16 despite losing the latter’s wicket. But their spinner Shiva Singh failed to defend the target and missed his line and length against a proven match-winner of IPL.

Rinku failed to shine in the first innings and scored 15 runs off 22 balls but he redeemed himself later on.

It was not the first time when Rinku displayed his six-hitting skills in the franchise league tournament. Earlier this year’s IPL, he set the stage on fire with five consecutive sixes in the final over of a league match to help his team Kolkata Knight Riders outclass Gujarat Titans.

Rinku announced his arrival in international cricket with a Player of the Match knock in his debut innings. He played an entertaining innings of 38 runs in the second T20I to help India clinch the series against Ireland.