'Rishabh Pant a Massive Miss at the Moment': Former England Skipper on Balance in Indian Test Team

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain feels that the Indian team misses the services of Rishabh Pant in Test cricket and his return will boost the strength in the middle order. Pant was involved in a car accident last year while driving from Delhi to Roorkee. The wicketkeeper batter sustained multiple injuries and had to go through surgeries. He is currently spending his time at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru in recovery.

While speaking on the ICC Review, Hussain said, “He [Ricky Ponting] was texting Rishabh, Rishab was in the gym…He is a massive miss at the moment.”

Nasser suggested that Pant’s return would exponentially improve India’s middle order in Tests. Despite India’s recent international setbacks, the former England captain believes that India boasts an outstanding team balance, especially when they are playing at home. “They are brilliant at home and the balance of their side at home is just wonderful”, he further said.

He last played for India on the Bangladesh tour in 2022. Meanwhile, his injuries compelled him to miss the Indian Premier League 2023 season but he was spotted in the stands supporting the Delhi Capitals in a match against Gujarat Titans. Rishabh Pant missed the World Test Championship final in England earlier this year.

Recently, the BCCI also provided an update on Pant’s rehab and said he has commenced batting and wicketkeeping in the nets.

“Mr Rishabh Pant: He has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running,” read the BCCI update.

Hussain also talked about other Indian cricketing superstars including the likes of Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah. The former English skipper believes that the seam-bowling all-rounder could help balance India’s Test side while Bumrah’s return will boost the side’s strength.

“It’s away from home and the balance of the side and if they can get a seam bowling all-rounder. Hardik (Pandya) would’ve been perfect if Hardik had stayed fit and continued that process,” Hussain said.

He stated that India’s future is a bright one with young superstars like Shubman Gill coming in. India’s next task at hand is the upcoming Men’s World Cup at home.