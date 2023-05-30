Rishabh Pant Doesn't Need Another Surgery, Comeback Could be Earlier Than Expected: Report

In a positive news for Rishabh Pant, the doctors monitoring his progress have reportedly ruled out a need for a second surgery on his right knee. Pant has been undergoing rehabilitation since suffering multiple injuries during a car accident on the New Year’s Eve last year.

In January, the wicketkeeper-batter underwent a surgery in Mumbai and is set to be out of action for several months. He missed the entirety of IPL 2023 where he was to captain Delhi Capitals and is also not part of India’s ICC World Test Championship final squad.

With ODI World Cup just a few months away, there were doubts over whether he will get fit in time for the showpiece event. However, the team of doctors that is looking after his progress reckons that Pant is making a better progress than anticipated which means he could be back on the field soon enough.

“Let’s make it clear that Pant never had multiple surgeries, as was speculated," The Times of India quoted a BCCI source as saying. “There was much anxiety over another surgery. He was monitored every fortnight. Fortunately, his progress has been better than expected. This is a big boost for him. It could mean his comeback can happen a lot earlier than what was first expected."

“He is in good spirits. He can now walk considerably longer without a crutch. The focus of his rehab is now largely on strengthening. He should be in the back-to-play phase training soon," the source added.

Pant has returned to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to continue his rehabilitation. Recently, he shared a clip of him walking without crutches and playing table tennis.

Pant was driving home on December 31 when his car collided with a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

After initially being treated in the city, Pant was airlifted to Mumbai where he underwent surgery at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.