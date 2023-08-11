Rishabh Pant Celebrates NCA Coach's Birthday as he Focuses on Recovery From His Injuries

India’s star wicket-keeper-batter, Rishabh Pant was seen celebrating his NCA batting coach’s birthday as pictures came out of him posing with his coach smothered with cake.

Rishabh Pant celebrating the birthday of NCA batting coach.He is playing a huge role for the quick return of Pant into the Indian team. pic.twitter.com/u0HPf8NkaC — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 11, 2023

The star batter has been ruled out for the 2023 ODI World Cup due to an accident he met with back on December 30. As a result of the accident, he tore a ligament on his right knee and injured his right wrist, ankle and toes.

Pant was one of India’s most important batters, especially in the Test format. He had made very important knocks during high-pressure situations like in the Gabba where he scored a crucial 89 to help India win the match.

He is currently working with the National Cricket Academy where he is making good progress with the regimen provided for him by the NCA.

Pant is unlikely to feature in the World Cup and the Asia Cup but the 25-year-old has a long career ahead of him.

READ MORE: ‘Rishabh Pant a Massive Miss at the Moment’: Former England Skipper on Balance in Indian Test Team - News18

However, the truth is that the Indian side has missed him because the team is still looking for replacements for him at the Number 4 position in the limited-overs side. In the longer format, there isn’t anyone who can match his wicket-keeping skills combined with the batting ability Pant possesses. Pant is a crucial part of the Indian test team and a key player due to which India was able to win so many Tests abroad. In ODI cricket, Pant being a left-hander proved to be an advantage to the team which was dominated by right-handers. But Pant was being groomed to be the successor of MS Dhoni and looked to be in track after the unfortunate accident.

None of the prospects has been able to replicate what Pant has done across all formats which is a big blow for Team India. The middle-order has become frail without the likes of Pant and now it remains to be seen what the Indian coaches and captain will decide on for the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup. The BCCI will hope that Pant is able to fast-track his recovery and get back into the playing 11 as soon as possible but it is yet to be determined when he will return to playing cricket at the highest level.