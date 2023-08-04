Rishabh Pant Facing 140kph-plus Deliveries in NCA Nets, To Focus on Quicker Body Movements: Report

While the Indian cricket team gears up for the Asia Cup and the subsequent ICC World Cup 2023, some of its finest players are working hard at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to regain fitness and return to action. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna have completed their rehabilitation and prove their fitness in the upcoming tour of Ireland, which comprises 3 T20Is. Batter KL Rahul has also regained match fitness and if reports are to be believed, he will be available for selection for the Asia Cup 2023.

Another cricketer who is currently at the NCA is wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant who is recovering faster than expected. The 25-year-old survived a horrific car accident in December last year and has been out of action since then. Several reports have suggested that his recovery has been impressive and now, he has even started batting in the nets.

According to RevSports, Pant, who started taking throwdowns last month, has started facing faster deliveries in the nets. It has also been learned that he has also started to keep wickets with lesser intensity. However, larger and quicker body movements are still a distant task for him.

“Rishabh has been making a fine recovery. He has started to take on deliveries with a speed excess of 140 kmph. We all are delighted with the way he has been crossing every hurdle in his recovery. He is keeping well. His next target will be to focus on larger and quicker body movements, which we aim to achieve in the next couple of months,” the report quoted a source as saying.

Earlier on July 21, the BCCI released an official report which provided updates on the players undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA. It was learned that Pant has shown great signs of recovery and has resumed training in the nets as well.

“He [Rishabh Pant] has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running,” the statement read.

The report also gave information about Shreyas Iyer’s recovery, stating that the batter has resumed batting in the nets and is currently undergoing strength and fitness drills.

“BCCI Medical Team is satisfied with their progress and will increase their intensity in terms of both skills and strength and conditioning,” it further read.

But the latest report, carried out by the Times of India, stated that Iyer is likely to miss the Asia Cup. The report suggested that the right-hander still facing back problems despite undergoing surgery. However, an official word from the Indian cricket board is awaited on his condition.