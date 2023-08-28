'Good Vibes Only': Rishabh Pant Shares Latest Fitness Update, David Warner's Comment Wins the Internet

Rishabh Pant is recovering really well from the injuries he sustained during the horrific car crash last year in December. The day is not far when Pant will return back to action in Indian colours. In his latest Instagram post, the wicketkeeper batter gave his fans another promising update on his fitness.

The 25-year-old on Monday, August 28 took to Instagram to share a video wherein he can seen cycling in the gym. For the unversed, Pant is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), in Bengaluru wherein he is looking to regain full fitness.

Since last December, after the car accident, Rishabh Pant has been sharing frequent updates with fans regarding his fitness. While he was seen initially walking with crutches, slowly he started walking without any support and in the latest video, he can be seen cycling with ease, without the knee brace that he is usually seen wearing.

Pant’s Delhi Capitals teammate David Warner, who captained the franchise in IPL 2023 while the southpaw was ruled out of action left a heartwarming comment on the viral post, which would melt the hearts of cricket fans.

Warner remarked that watching Rishabh recovering so swiftly made the Australian opener ‘very happy’.

“Grip. Twist. Paddle. Good vibes only," read the caption of Rishabh Pant’s post. In the comments section, Warner remarked, “This make me smile and very happy."

In an hour, the reel garnered more than 300k likes whereas Warner’s comment was liked by more than 5.6k fans.

Recently, the wicketkeeper batter had resumed batting practice, and his video of smashing the ball with the willow had gone crazy viral on social media as Pant returned to the field after a gap of nearly 9 months.

While it remains to be seen when Rishabh will return back to full fitness, the early signs are promising and India would love to have their first-choice wicketkeeper batter back in the side ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup.