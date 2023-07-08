'Rishabh Pant Will be back on...': DDCA Director Shares Major Update on India Wicketkeeper's Health

Star India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is doing well in his recovery and could be back playing cricket soon. Pant has been recovering after undergoing surgery for injuries he sustained after his car collided with a road divided last year on the Delhi-Dehradun Highway.

“He is doing well in his recovery and now he is a lot better. There is a big question about his comeback as it takes time but I hope he will be back on the field as soon as possible," Delhi and District Cricket Association director Shyam Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

However, Sharma though added the cricketer may not be available for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

“Rishabh Pant is doing well. He’s responding adequately (to the rehab). He can be fine (in terms of fitness) after the ODI World Cup happens and will come out (of NCA) only after being declared fully fit, whenever it happens,” Sharma told news agency IANS.

Pant suffered multiple injuries following the accident on December 30 last year after which he received treatment in Dehradun before BCCI decided to airlift him to Mumbai where the wicketkeeper underwent surgery.

The 25-year-old is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru where he’s undergoing rehabilitation.

The accident saw him miss the entire home season leading including IPL 2023 where he was to lead Delhi Capitals. Australian David Warner led the team in his absence.

Pant has played in 33 Tests, 30 ODIs and 66 T20Is for India so far since making his international debut in February 2017. He has scored a combined 4123 runs so far including six centuries and 19 fifties.

Pant also missed the final of the ICC World Test Championship in England and is also not part of the West Indies tour that starts with a two-match Test series from July 12.

India will play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is during the tour.