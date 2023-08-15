'Enjoyment Miss Nahi Karna Hai Life Mein': Rishabh Pant's Great Advice to People on Independence Day - WATCH

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant used to be the livewire during a game of cricket. Be it his explosive batting or the chirps behind the stumps, the youngster was never short of entertainment. And now when he is away from the action, his fans are direly missing his on-field antics.

But on Tuesday, he was seen addressing a gathering on the eve of the 77th Independence Day. The Indian cricketer attended a program organised by the JSW foundation where he delivered a speech and was heard giving a piece of useful advice.

In a video shared by JSW Foundation chairperson Sangita Jindal, Pant could be seen urging the listeners not to stop enjoying life no matter how older they get. The video has gone viral on X, garnering more than 25k views in a few hours.

“Once you keep growing older, you stop loving the game. One of the reasons is that there is a lot of pressure, you want to excel in life and do this and that. But wo enjoyment nahi miss karna hai life mein, (Don’t miss the enjoyment in life),” Pant could be heard saying in the video.

Enjoyment and excel is the new mantra ! ⁦@RishabhPant17⁩ Thanks for becoming a part of the celebration! ⁦@TheJSWGroup⁩ pic.twitter.com/WvzOExLc75— Sangita Jindal (@SangitaSJindal) August 15, 2023

Pant also shared a picture clicked with Parth Jindal, the owner of Delhi Capitals, on his Instagram account.

The 25-year-old suffered who suffered multiple injuries after the horrific car crash in December last year. After the initial phase of his treatment in the hospitals of Roorkee and Mumbai, Pant moved to NCA for his rehabilitation under the watchful eyes of BCCI’s medical team.

A few weeks ago, the Indian cricket board stated in a bulletin that the wicketkeeper-batter has been recovering at a faster rate and has commenced wicketkeeping and batting in the nets.

“Pant has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running,” read the BCCI update.

Pant has been away from action since December last year and has missed Border Gavaskar Trophy, IPL 2023, World Test Championship final and is certain to miss the Asia Cup and 50-over World Cup later this year.