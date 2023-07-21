From Rishabh Pant to Jasprit Bumrah, BCCI Shares Medical Update on Key Players

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared medical and fitness updates on players currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (BCCI) in Bengaluru. Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are making good progress under the watchful eyes of NCA trainers and physios.

In a big boost to the Indian cricket team, both Bumrah and Krishna are “in the final stages of their rehab” and likely to return to action soon. As CricketNext had reported on June 18, Bumrah could well be back in the Blues during the three T20Is vs Ireland next month.

“Mr Jasprit Bumrah and Mr Prasidh Krishna: The two fast bowlers are in the final stages of their rehab and are bowling with full intensity in the nets. The duo will now play some practice games, which the NCA will organise. The BCCI Medical Team is pleased with their progress and will make a final decision after assessing them following the practice games,” a BCCI release stated.

A couple of days back, Bumrah shared an emotional post on Instagram with the song “Coming Home” and tagged the official handle of the Indian cricket team. There were multiple pictures of the seamer operating with the white ball in the nets. If all goes as per plans, he will be leading India’s pace attack Asia Cup and World Cup - two important white-ball tournaments later this year.

With Bumrah, all stakeholders – the BCCI, Indian team management and Mumbai Indians – wanted to take the patient route and the larger goal remained priority. The seamer’s IPL team MI too steadfastly believed that longevity of Bumrah the Indian bowler is of utmost importance.

The 29-year-old has been under the watchful eyes of NCA head VVS Laxman, Nitin Patel, who is the Head Sports Science and Medicine department. Patel has served Team India and MI as head physio in the past and has had the opportunity of working with Bumrah from close quarters at the NCA. Apart from the duo, physio S Rajnikanth has ensured Bumrah’s rehab journey remains on track.

Update on Rahul and Iyer

In another important update, India’s first-choice middle-order batters in ODIs are “undergoing strength and fitness drills” at the NCA. While Iyer hasn’t played any competitive cricket since the Border Gavaskar Trophy Test vs Australia, Rahul has been missing from action since the middle of the Indian Premier League, where he injured himself while fielding for Lucknow Supergiants.

“Mr KL Rahul and Mr Shreyas Iyer: They have resumed batting in the nets and are currently undergoing strength and fitness drills. The BCCI Medical Team is satisfied with their progress and will increase their intensity in terms of both skills and strength and conditioning in the coming days,” the BCCI update added.

Both Rahul and Iyer are key players for India in the 50-over format and their availability will make life easier for the management. Rahul has looked good in the middle-order and has done an effective job with the gloves and Iyer has been one of India’s consistent performers in ODIs.

The Pant update

Last and the most heartening update was on Pant, who suffered multiple injuries after the horrific car crash in December last year. The stumper has commenced wicketkeeping and batting in the nets and has “made significant progress”.

“Mr Rishabh Pant: He has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running,” read the BCCI update.

Still a long road to full fitness but Pant has surprised those tracking his developments. The youngster is speeding in his recovery and has shown lot of mental toughness during the testing period. He has been away from action since December last year and has missed Border Gavaskar Trophy, IPL 2023, World Test Championship final and is certain to miss the Asia Cup and 50-over World Cup later this year.

