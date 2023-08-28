Rishabh Pant Makes Surprise Appearance at Alur, Reunites With Indian Team Ahead of Asia Cup 2023 | WATCH

Team India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant made a surprise visit to his teammates in Alur, where the Men in Blue are preparing for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. Ahead of the continental spectacle wherein India will lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan in the opening clash for Rohit Sharma’s side, they have set up a camp in Karnataka looking to fine-tune their preparations.

It’s been five days since the Indian team have been sweating it out in Alur, and on Monday, August 28, Rishabh decided to reunite with his teammates. The 25-year-old is currently sidelined with injuries he sustained during a car accident in December last year.

In a video shared by Star Sports, Rishabh Pant can be seen interacting with his teammates as well as head coach Rahul Dravid. Earlier in the day, the southpaw had shared a video of himself as he was seen cycling as he steps up his rehabilitation.

Rishabh Pant is currently recuperating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, but he had recently returned to the cricket pitch as a video of the youngster batting in a practice game had gone viral on social media.

Day 4 LIVE from Team India’s Camp. Ft SKY, Bumrah | #AsiaCup2023 | FTB https://t.co/5mVyHnG5eY— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 28, 2023

The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Tilak Varma have also joined India’s camp in Alur after they flew in from Dublin following the 2-0 T20I series win over Ireland.

The Indian team have undergone Yo-Yo Tests in the camp and nearly all the players scored between 16.5 to 18, as per multiple reports. Former Indian cricketer Virat Kohli even shared his Yo-Yo Test result on his Instagram story, after which the BCCI had to urge him not to share sensitive information in the public domain.

After India’s squad for the Asia Cup was named, in the press conference held in Delhi, Rohit was quizzed about Pant’s fitness and he revealed that the wicketkeeper batter was not fit to be included in India’s plans.

Although the middle-order batter has been recovering very quickly it remains to be seen when he will make his much-anticipated return in India colours.