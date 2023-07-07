CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » 'Aap Toh Ho Nahi Pass..': Rishabh Pant Celebrates MS Dhoni's 42nd Birthday by Cutting Cake at NCA
1-MIN READ

'Aap Toh Ho Nahi Pass..': Rishabh Pant Celebrates MS Dhoni's 42nd Birthday by Cutting Cake at NCA

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 12:41 IST

New Delhi, India

Rishabh Pant cuts cake for MS Dhoni on latter's 42nd birthday (Rishabh Pant Instagram)

Rishabh Pant cuts cake for MS Dhoni on latter's 42nd birthday (Rishabh Pant Instagram)

Rishabh Pant shared a heartfelt wish for MS Dhoni on the latter's 42nd birthday and was seen cutting a cake for his idol at NCA Bengaluru

Rishabh Pant is one of the closest to MS Dhoni and is like an idol to the former. On Dhoni’s 42nd birthday, Pant, who is currently recovering from the injuries he sustained during a horrific car crash last year, decided to celebrate the legendary wicketkeeper batter’s birthday by cutting his cake at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

While Dhoni is currently in Ranchi at his house, Pant is in Bengaluru working his way back to full fitness. The two share a very close bond and the youngster was even spotted partying with Dhoni in London last year when the legendary Indian captain turned 41.

This year, however, the duo are far away from each other but that didn’t stop Rishabh from celebrating his icon’s birthday. Pant shared a heartfelt message on Instagram for Dhoni, along with an image wherein he can seen cutting a cake.

ALSO READ | Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Hardik, Raina, Jadeja, Sehwag, Others Wish Ex-India Captain on his 42nd Birthday

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant)

“Happy birthday Mahi bhai. Aap toh ho nhi pass aapke liye cake cut leta hun mai . Happy birthday," read the loveable caption of Pant’s post for Dhoni.

(More to follow..)

About the Author
Amrit Santlani
Amrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext has 4 years of experience covering multiple sports events such as the IPL, T20 World Cup, FIFA World ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Rishabh Pant
  2. NCA Bengaluru
  3. MS Dhoni
  4. MS Dhoni Birthday
  5. Off The Field
first published:July 07, 2023, 12:41 IST
last updated:July 07, 2023, 12:41 IST