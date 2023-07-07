'Aap Toh Ho Nahi Pass..': Rishabh Pant Celebrates MS Dhoni's 42nd Birthday by Cutting Cake at NCA

Rishabh Pant is one of the closest to MS Dhoni and is like an idol to the former. On Dhoni’s 42nd birthday, Pant, who is currently recovering from the injuries he sustained during a horrific car crash last year, decided to celebrate the legendary wicketkeeper batter’s birthday by cutting his cake at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

While Dhoni is currently in Ranchi at his house, Pant is in Bengaluru working his way back to full fitness. The two share a very close bond and the youngster was even spotted partying with Dhoni in London last year when the legendary Indian captain turned 41.

This year, however, the duo are far away from each other but that didn’t stop Rishabh from celebrating his icon’s birthday. Pant shared a heartfelt message on Instagram for Dhoni, along with an image wherein he can seen cutting a cake.

“Happy birthday Mahi bhai. Aap toh ho nhi pass aapke liye cake cut leta hun mai . Happy birthday," read the loveable caption of Pant’s post for Dhoni.

