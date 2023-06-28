Rishabh Pant Changes Instagram Bio, Celebrates 'Second D.O.B' After Horrific Car Accident

Team India cricketer Rishabh Pant has changed his Instagram bio, and the 25-year-old shared his ‘second’ date of birth, after suffering a horrific car accident last year.

Pant was travelling from Delhi to his home town Rourkee when his car crashed into a divider on the highway in the wee hours of December 30, 2022. He was subsequently taken to the hospital by some locals, and after multiple surgeries, the southpaw is currently undergoing a speedy recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

On Wednesday, June 28, Pant changed his Instagram bio, seemingly celebrating his ‘second’ date of birth date, as 5th January 2023. The youngster suffered multiple ailments and was airlifted from Dehradun to Mumbai, before being treated by the doctors of BCCI.

In the months since his accident, Pant has now started to walk without the help of crutches and recently he even shared a video wherein the swashbuckling middle order batter was seen climbing the stairs at NCA without any support of the crutches.

Rishabh had only shared a picture of his ‘reunion’ with the gang as Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal all visited the NCA, before jetting off for the West Indies tour.

In the picture shared by Pant, KL Rahul could be seen, the former India vice-captain is also recovering from a leg injury he sustained while playing for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2023.

Rahul had undergone surgery for the same and is currently recuperating from his injury, just like Pant.

Along with the aforementioned duo, Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah are also currently recovering from their respective injuries at NCA. Iyer had undergone surgery following a recurring back issue, whereas Bumrah had suffered a stress fracture and he last played for the Indian team in September 2022.

However, Cricketnext has reliably learnt that Bumrah is likely to return for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland in August, with Ireland Cricket confirming the schedule.

The three T20Is will all be played in Malahide, on the outskirts of Dublin, between August 18 and 23.