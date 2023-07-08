Rishabh Pant, Pat Cummins Gang up to Brutally Roast David Warner After Australian Opener's Threads Debut

Rishabh Pant and Pat Cummins decided to gang up against David Warner as the Australian opener made his debut on Meta’s new app Threads.

The new social media sensation is quickly becoming the talk of the town as celebrities, cricketers and others flock to the new app which has been downloaded 30 million times in its first 24 hours.

Pant recently made his debut on threads and he even invited Mark Zuckerburg on the app, however, the Indian cricketer left a stunning comment on Warner’s debut thread on the app.

The Australian opener is well renowned for his antics on Instagram, and his dance videos on Bollywood movies which have garnered him a massive fan following particularly in the sub-continent.

ALSO READ| ‘Can’t See Why Kohli or Rohit Can’t Play…’: Sourav Ganguly Slams BCCI on Duo’s T20I Exile

However, it seems Warner’s dance videos haven’t impressed Cummins as the latter advised his teammate not to post his dance videos on threads after which the aggressive opener’s Delhi Capitals teammate Pant also joined the conversation with a hilarious remark.

“Hey I’m now on threads," wrote Warner tagging his Test captain Pat Cummins after the latter replied, “No dance videos on here plz."

As if the Aussie Test captain’s hilarious remark wasn’t enough, Pant also joined the conversation and wrote, “Best advice bro," replying to Cummins’ thread.

The meta app is just the latest social media application from the powerhouse which already owns Instagram, Facebook and Whatsapp, and their new app is expected to give a tough fight to Twitter.

Talking about the on-field developments, Cummins and Warner are enjoying a good time against England during Ashes 2023, while the Aussie side have a 2-0 lead, Warner has had a torrid time against Stuart Broad, getting dismissed a record 17 times in total.

ALSO READ| MS Dhoni Celebrates 42nd Birthday With His Pet Dogs, Feeds Them Cake | WATCH VIDEO

Australia hold a 142-run lead over England ahead of start of play on Day 3, with Ben Stokes’ side needing three wins to turn the series around.

Pant meanwhile is currently in Bengaluru, recovering from the injuries he sustained during the horrific car crash last year. He celebrated MS Dhoni’s birthday at NCA on Friday.