Rishabh Pant Recovering Faster Than Expected, Bumrah and Iyer Eye Comeback in Asia Cup 2023: Report

Dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), rehabilitating after he survived a fatal car crash in Uttarakhand last year. He suffered multiple injuries in the unfortunate accident and has been completely away from cricketing action since then. He was direly missed by the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2023 and Team India in the WTC final 2023, both teams losing their way in their respective assignments.

But here comes the good news. According to ESPN Cricinfo, Pant has surprised the BCCI and the medical staff at the NCA. He is currently increasing his lower-body and upper-body mobility exercises under the guidance of physio S Rajnikanth, who has previously worked with several India age-group teams and has also been part of the Delhi Capitals support staff.

The report further stated that Pant’s rehab is filled with sessions of aqua therapy, light swimming, and table tennis while spending time conducting interactive sessions with batches of age-group cricketers — male and female -attending training camps at the NCA.

Pant, who made his international cricket debut in February 2017, was last seen in action when India sealed a 2-0 Test series victory over Bangladesh in December 2022.

Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer recovering great

The NCA medical staff is also optimistic about Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas who have been rehabilitating there along with Pant and KL Rahul. The right-arm quick suffered a recurring back injury and has been out of action after T20Is against Australia last year, underwent surgery in New Zealand in March.

On the other hand, Shreyas, troubled by a bulging disc in his lower back, had to be pulled out mid-way from the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in March in Ahmedabad. He underwent surgery in London in May and is now undergoing physiotherapy.

But the NCA medical staff is hoping for Bumrah and Iyer to be available for the Asia Cup from August 31 to September 17. As per the report, the Indian pacer is mainly doing physiotherapy but has recently started light bowling workloads.