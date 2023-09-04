'Started Seeing Some Light in Dark Tunnel': Pant Shares Massive Health Update Ahead of World Cup - WATCH

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is heading back to normal life as he recovers from the injuries he suffered in a horrific car crash last year in December. The 25-year-old was heading to his home from Delhi when his car crashed into a divider on the highway in the wee hours of December 30, 2022. He was subsequently taken to the hospital by some locals. After going under the knife multiple times, the southpaw is currently rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

On Monday, Pant shared a video on social media in which he could be seen training at the NCA facility. The youngster wasn’t even able to walk without crutches a few months back but now, he is running and hopping in his training session which is a great sign for the team as well as the fans of Indian cricket.

“Thankful to god at least I have started seeing some light in the dark tunnel #Blessed,” wrote Pant on Instagram.

Pant has been recovering at a faster rate than expected. Earlier in July, the BCCI released a medical update and stated that the keeper-batter has resumed practice in the nets.

“He [Rishabh Pant] has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running,” the statement read.

Pant recently made a surprise visit to his teammates in Alur, where the Men in Blue were preparing for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. In a video shared by Star Sports, Rishabh Pant can be seen interacting with his teammates as well as head coach Rahul Dravid.

Pant’s absence has created a big void in the Indian dressing room. After India’s squad for the Asia Cup was named, in the press conference held in Delhi, Rohit was quizzed about the youngster’s fitness. Replying to the query, the Indian captain said the wicketkeeper batter was not fit to be included in India’s plans.