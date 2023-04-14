Rishabh Pant Visits Delhi Capitals' Training Session at M Chinnaswamy Stadium Ahead of RCB Clash: See Photos

Flamboyant wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant made a visit to M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru to encourage his Delhi Capitals teammates at the training session ahead of the mega clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Pant, who led the Capitals in the last three seasons, has been ruled out of the ongoing edition as he is still recovering from the multiple injuries he sustained during the horrific car accident last year.

Delhi Capitals have not opened their account on the points table yet after losing four matches in a row. The David Warner-led side has failed to put up a collective effort on the field and their batting has been underwhelming so far in the tournament.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

The franchise is missing the services of Pant and the southpaw is constantly showing support to his team with his social media activities. His presence at Chinnaswamy Stadium on the eve of the RCB clash has definitely boosted the team’s morale as the DC players looked happy seeing their captain at the training session.

“Look who made a visit to the @DelhiCapitals training here in Bengaluru. Hello there @RishabhPant17 #TATAIPL | #RCBvDC," IPL official Twitter handle captioned the post.

Earlier, Pant marked his presence during the Indian Premer League match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Pant watched the match alongside DC owner, Parth Jindal and BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah from the stands before also visiting the team’s dressing room.

Also Read: ICC Committee May Propose 37% Revenue Share for BCCI From 2024-2027 Cycle | Exclusive

His presence did boost the Capitals’ confidence but it wasn’t enough for them to collect the two crucial points. The fans cheered loudly for the home team but it wasn’t an ideal homecoming for the Capitals as Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans registered a clinical 6-wicket win.

Delhi have replaced Pant with Abishek Porel in the side for this season and the young Bengal wicketkeeper has been impressive so far behind the stumps.

Meanwhile, DC will look to end their four-match losing streak this season in their next match against Royal Challengers Bangalore who are also going through a lean patch with two back-to-back defeats.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here