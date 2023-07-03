'Wouldn’t Want to Win a Game in the Manner Australia Did': UK PM Rishi Sunak Reacts to Bairstow's Run-out

The Jonny Bairstow run-out on the final day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s has led to strong reactions and intense debates from different corners of the world. The incident left a huge impact on the match result as the hosts lost by 43 runs despite a rollicking 155-run knock from captain Ben Stokes.

The incident happened in the 52nd over of England’s chase when Bairstow ducked a bouncer from Cameron Green and instantly walked off his crease. Australian stumper Alex Carey made an underarm direct hit, catching his English counterpart way short of the crease. Bairstow was in the apparent belief the over had ended. On the other hand, Aussie skipper Pat Cummins had the choice to withdraw the dismissal but chose against it.

Australia’s act was widely condemned; from the spectators, and MCC members to a plethora of former and current cricketers. A day after the incident, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also expressed his disagreement over the incident and accused the visitors of breaking the spirit of cricket.

“The prime minister agrees with Ben Stokes. He said he simply wouldn’t want to win a game in the manner Australia did. The game did provide an opportunity to see Ben Stokes at his best and it was an incredible Test match and he has confidence England will bounce back at Headingley,” Sunak’s spokesperson told media, reports The Guardian.

MCC members suspended

Bairstow’s dismissal also irked a few MCC members who reportedly hurled abuses on Australian players. Acting upon a complaint lodged by Cricket Australia, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has suspended three members who will not be permitted back at the venue pending an investigation into their alleged behaviour.

“MCC can confirm it has suspended three Members identified earlier today. They will not be permitted back to Lord’s whilst the investigation takes place and were informed of this by MCC Chief Executive, Guy Lavender, this evening,” a spokesperson said.

“We maintain that the behaviour of a small number of Members was completely unacceptable and whilst there was no suggestion by Pat Cummins in the post-match press conference that there was any physical altercation, it remains wholly unacceptable to behave in such a way, which goes against the values of the Club. MCC condemns the behaviour witnessed and once again we re-iterate our apology to Cricket Australia,” he added.