'People Can't Digest That I..': Riyan Parag's Brutal Reply to Trolls After Winning Deodhar Trophy Player of the Series

At the age of 21, Riyan Parag is juggling between managing his cricket career and facing criticism from trolls on social media, and even though the youngster is not a part of the senior Indian team, but he is still targetted by trolls regularly, not that it bothers him much.

Keeping his head down after an underwhelming IPL 2023 campaign with Rajasthan Royals where the all-rounder played in just 7 games, Parag tried to bounce back after having earned himself a place in the Emerging Asia Cup squad but there also he failed to shine in either department, which led to further hatred on social media.

Riyan responded to criticism in stunning fashion by redeeming himself in the Deodhar Trophy 2023, he smashed two centuries during the tournament, carried East Zone into the final and smashed a 95-run knock in the summit clash in Pudducherry, missing a third century by a whisker.

ALSO READ| Yuzvendra Chahal on the Cusp of Historic T20I Record, Hardik Pandya Set to Surpass Jasprit Bumrah-R Ashwin’s Tally

For his all-rounder show, the youngster was adjudged as the Player of the Series, and during a recent interview, Parag revealed why he thinks he is one of the most trolled cricketers in the country.

The Rajasthan Royals star feels that people tend to have a problem with his way of doing things, however, he is hell-bent on trying to work things in his own manner.

“People have a problem with me chewing gum. If my collar is up that’s a problem. I celebrate after taking a catch that’s a problem. They have a problem with me gaming and playing golf in my off time," Parag told the Indian Express.

“I have an idea why people hate me. There is a rulebook about how you should play cricket. The T-shirt should be tucked in, the collar should be down, give respect to everyone, don’t sledge anyone, and I am completely the opposite" added the youngster from Assam.

ALSO READ| Team India Players Felicitated During Dinner With Indian High Commissioner in Guyana Ahead of 2nd T20I

Parag feels that he loves the joy that comes from playing cricket, and insisted that trollers simply hate the fact that he’s performing at the top level.

“I started playing cricket because it is fun and I am still playing cricket for the fun part. People can’t digest that I am playing on such a big level, and I am enjoying it. People think I am not grateful," he added.