Riyan Parag Comes up With 2 Wickets in 2 Balls as India Chase Mammoth Target of 352

Riyan Parag came in and took two crucial wickets for India A in the final of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup against Pakistan A on Sunday. The Assam all-rounder dismissed top-order batter Omair Yousuf, diving towards his right to take the follow-through catch.

Parag struck again right on the next delivery to dismiss Qasim Akram, Pakistan’s Under-19 captain in the World Cup last year. The latter looked to smack the ball towards mid-wicket but ended up getting caught by Harshit Rana.

IND A vs PAK A Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Final

The back-to-back wickets certainly brought India back into the game after Pakistan openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan put up a 121-run opening stand.

Parag has always been considered a good fielder even in the IPL when playing for the Rajasthan Royals. If he is not part of the playing 11 he has been used multiple times as a fielding substitute owing to his fielding prowess. In the India A side, captain Yash Dhull has used Parag regularly as a spin option. Parag will often look to use his variations like the carrom ball, different angles from the crease, pace and more to switch things up. But he also has a very good stock delivery which is the off-spinner.

Pakistan A had come off a good start provided by the openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan who both went on to score 59 and 65 respectively. But as things stand after the first innings, Pakistan A have scored a mammoth total of 352 runs in their quota of 50 overs thanks to the quick-fire century scored by Tayyab Tahir. He ended up with a quick 108 runs in 71 balls which allowed the side to set a mammoth total for India A to chase.

India A who were considered favourites to win the Emerging Asia Cup, will look to complete the chase with the likes of skipper Yash Dhull who has looked in fine form and players who have experience in the IPL like Abhishek Sharma, Sai Sudharshan, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel. Nonetheless, the Indian batting will have a task in their hands as they look to chase the huge target of 352 runs and win the trophy.