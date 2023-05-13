Riyan Parag Likes Fan's 'Come to RCB' Tweet, Breaks Silence on Old Image of Cheering For RCB

Riyan Parag’s social media activity caused a massive frenzy on Saturday, ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s IPL 2023 clash against Rajasthan Royals. Parag reacted to a fan’s tweet, who urged the Assam all-rounder to join RCB. The fan had shared an image of Parag cheering for RCB in the past. Now, the middle-order batter has finally broken his silence on the viral picture, revealing that it was his first IPL match, although he seemingly added more fuel to the fire by liking another Twitter user’s ‘come to RCB tweet’.

Parag stirred up social media by reacting to a fan’s tweet, who shared an old image of Parag holding an RCB flag, cheering for the Bengaluru-based franchise from the stands.

There was some speculation regarding the 21-year-old’s future with Rajasthan Royals after having been left out of the playing XI for the past few games.

Parag offered an explanation in his viral image cheering for RCB by revealing that it was his first-ever IPL match.

“This was my first ever ipl game, just nostalgic to see this pop up," wrote Parag, quoting his earlier tweet.

However, the Assam star also liked a tweet from a fan which read, “Bro…nice to see the mutant back….and pls come to RCB :)!"

Parag has been with Rajasthan Royals since 2019.

