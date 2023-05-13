CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Playoffs QualificationSRH VS LSGSRH VS LSG Dream11Pitch ReportDC vs PBKS Dream11
Home » Cricket Home » Riyan Parag Likes Fan's 'Come to RCB' Tweet, Breaks Silence on Old Image of Cheering For RCB
1-MIN READ

Riyan Parag Likes Fan's 'Come to RCB' Tweet, Breaks Silence on Old Image of Cheering For RCB

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 15:09 IST

New Delhi, India

Riyan Parag offered explanation on his viral image cheering for RCB (Sportzpics)

Riyan Parag offered explanation on his viral image cheering for RCB (Sportzpics)

Riyan Parag liked a fan's 'come to RCB' tweet amid speculation regarding his future, and also broke his silence about his old viral image wherein he was seen cheering for RCB

Riyan Parag’s social media activity caused a massive frenzy on Saturday, ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s IPL 2023 clash against Rajasthan Royals. Parag reacted to a fan’s tweet, who urged the Assam all-rounder to join RCB. The fan had shared an image of Parag cheering for RCB in the past. Now, the middle-order batter has finally broken his silence on the viral picture, revealing that it was his first IPL match, although he seemingly added more fuel to the fire by liking another Twitter user’s ‘come to RCB tweet’.

Parag stirred up social media by reacting to a fan’s tweet, who shared an old image of Parag holding an RCB flag, cheering for the Bengaluru-based franchise from the stands.

There was some speculation regarding the 21-year-old’s future with Rajasthan Royals after having been left out of the playing XI for the past few games.

SRH vs LSG Live Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants Lock Horns to Stay Alive in Playoffs

Parag offered an explanation in his viral image cheering for RCB by revealing that it was his first-ever IPL match.

“This was my first ever ipl game, just nostalgic to see this pop up," wrote Parag, quoting his earlier tweet.

However, the Assam star also liked a tweet from a fan which read, “Bro…nice to see the mutant back….and pls come to RCB :)!"

Parag has been with Rajasthan Royals since 2019.

top videos

    ALSO READ| Virat Kohli ‘Eyes the Prize’ Ahead of RCB’s Crunch IPL 2023 Fixture Against Rajasthan Royals

    (More to follow..)

    About the Author
    Amrit Santlani
    Amrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext has 4 years of experience covering multiple sports events such as the IPL, T20 World Cup, FIFA World ...Read More
    Tags:
    1. IPL 2023
    2. Off The Field
    3. Riyan Parag
    4. Royal Challengers Bangalore
    5. RR vs RCB
    first published:May 13, 2023, 15:09 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 15:09 IST