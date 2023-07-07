'You Can Just Text Me..': Riyan Parag's Brutal Dig at Ex-Cricketers After Lackluster IPL 2023 Season

In a video interview posted by Rajasthan Royal’s Twitter handle, Riyan Parag spoke about how he felt about the trolls and criticism he had received after a lacklustre performance in the latest season of the IPL.

The 21-year-old talked about the criticism he received, he said," People pay their hard-earned money to come watch us perform, not play. So us not performing, them hating, I totally understand."

The Assamese all-rounder had come into the IPL hoping to make a mark on the side but failed to do so having scored only 78 runs in seven games and picking up only one wicket.

Trolled and tested but tough as ever. 👊This is Riyan Parag: Raw and real. 💗 pic.twitter.com/8ub5oDTNnv — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 5, 2023

Whilst the all-rounder did not find any issues from the fans, he did speak about how he did not appreciate the pundits, verified accounts on social media, and ex-cricketers posting about the player.

In reference to this, the interview began with a video clip of Harsha Bhogle and Joy Bhattacharjya who were seen speaking on the player which indicated that the player was a liability to the side.

“You can just text me, I would honestly love that. Because if anyone can just DM (direct message) me and say, ‘Hey, I know this is how you play cricket but you might have a better chance if you do this, you might have a better chance of performing’," the player added.

Looking back at the season, Parag mentioned how he looked forward to the matches against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. But he was dropped for both matches. The player believed he had prepared very well and was unfortunate not to be picked in the side as he wanted to share the field with Virat Kohli.

On Kohli, he said, “Virat I look up to him so much and sharing the field with him is obviously very big for me and beating them is just a joy for me."

This is likely when Parag had scored a crucial half-century against the Royal Challengers Bangalore to help his side set a total which the side went on to defend.

Coincidentally Joy Bhattacharjya had also shown praise to the youngster for that particular knock as well in a tweet from his handle.

Well done Riyan Parag. Critics are always best answered with the bat or ball!— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 26, 2022

On his social media posts, the youngster said, “My Instagram is about my life. It’s not about my cricket. Sure, in the season if you are doing something I’m gonna post about it. But it is mostly about my life, which is gaming and golfing."

Parag talked about his bowling and how he resonated with the experienced Ravichandran Ashwin. Having a similar action to him, he talked about how he built that to provide him with more control and be flexible with his variations like the carrom ball, googlies etc.

On his way of playing the game, the all-rounder commented, “It’s not like I have a fixed way of playing the game. It’s always changing according to the situation."