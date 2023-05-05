‘Be Serious’: Riyan Parag Suffers Wrath on Twitter Ahead of Gujarat Titans Clash

Rajasthan Royals have had a decent IPL season so far. Sanju Samson and Co. last year’s finalists, are one of the strongest contenders to qualify for the playoffs. However, Rajasthan has suffered as their batters have not performed on a consistent basis. Fans are particularly disappointed with all-rounder Riyan Parag. The 21-year-old has not contributed with the bat at all and was even dropped from the playing XI after a series of ordinary performances. Rajasthan team management sidelined Parag ahead of the crunch game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 23.

However, this has not dampened Riyan Parag’s spirit and he is training hard in the nets. Recently, the Assam batter tweeted some terrific video clips from his net session. The clips show Parag playing some aggressive shots in the nets.

While sharing the clips, he wrote, “Big Jase being the best hype man.”

But Parag’s tweet has not gone well with cricket lovers. Many Rajasthan Royals fans have brutally trolled Parag for his inconsistency under the tweet. Users have also reminded him of one of his previous Twitter posts where he had predicted hitting four sixes in an over in IPL 2023.

One user replied, “I didn’t realise when he said he’ll hit 4 sixes in an over this season he meant in the nets.”

Another user tweeted, “Do you want to play for India in future or not bro. Be serious. Or else Start preparation for UPSC.”

“Nice shots brother how about actually clearing boundaries in actual games?” read one tweet.

Some users have also backed Parag and wished him well for the future. One Riyan Parag fan tweeted, “Keep practicing Riyan da. You’ve to prove the doubters wrong. Now wait for the opportunity. Best wishes.”

Parag was dropped from Rajasthan’s playing XI after he produced a string of low scores in his first five games. In the ongoing tournament, Parag has amassed only 54 runs in five matches at a mediocre strike rate of 112.50.

The right-handed batter was heavily criticized after his sluggish knock against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 19. Parag’s intent with the bat was questioned as he could only score 15 runs off 12 balls while chasing 155. Rajasthan had fallen short by 10 runs at the end of that match. It remains to be seen whether Rajasthan team management will give another chance to Riyan Parag. He could be roped in as an Impact Player in the upcoming matches.

