RO-BALL in Full Flow: India's Fiery Start In Second Innings Of Final Test Against West Indies Sends Fans Into Frenzy

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma scored his third-consecutive fifty to take the team off to a flying start in the third innings of the 2nd Test match against West Indies. Rohit alongside Indian cricketing sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal put 90 runs on the board for India in only 10.1 overs. The duo also broke the record for scoring the fastest fifty in Indian Test cricket history as an opening pair. Rohit hit an impressive 57 runs in only 35 deliveries against the Caribbean team, drawing attention from several fans.

Fans on Twitter have drawn comparisons between India’s rollicking start against the West Indies with England coach Brendon McCullum’s famous ‘Bazball’ approach.

Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians tweeted about their captain’s incredible innings against West Indies. “RO-BALL in full flow 50* (35) for Rohit - His fastest in Tests”. Some of the fans wrote, “It’s not Bazzball…It’s Indias Ro-Ball”, “90/0 off 10.1…what do we call this now - Ro-ball or Powerplay mode batting?”

RO-BALL in full flow 👍💙5️⃣0️⃣* (35) for Rohit - His fastest in Tests 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/SwBFEoYV0T — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 23, 2023

A fan highlighted how difficult it is to play with such an impressive strike rate in a Test game. He wrote, “This is Ro-ball INDIA, 90 in 9 overs, still a dream for many stat padders to bat this strike rate in Test matches”.

This is Ro-ball✌️✌️✌️INDIA 90 in 9 overs Still a dream for many statpadders to bat this strikerate in test matches 😏😏😏#RohitSharma𓃵 #GOAT𓃵 #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/qBMFTerg5a— The Big Lord (@TheBiglord09) July 23, 2023

Another fan talked about Ishan Kishan’s brilliant half-century in the ‘Ro-ball’ approach. He tweeted, “50 for Ishan Kishan in 33 balls!! Ro-Ball…!”

50 for Ishan Kishan in 33 balls!!Ro-Ball..!#INDvWI— Geofinn_12 (@12Geofinn) July 23, 2023

Check other reactions here:

It's not Bazzball…It's Indias Ro-Ball— KARTHICKEYAN 🇮🇳 (@Karthickrish_13) July 23, 2023

India managed to score an impressive 438-run total in the first innings of the second Test match at Trinidad. Rohit Sharma led from the front, scoring 80 runs in 143 balls with nine boundaries and two sixes in the game. Virat Kohli scored his 76th international century with a powerful boundary in the second Test.

On the bowling front, Mohammed Siraj sunk the chances of a West Indies comeback by picking up a five-wicket haul at the Queen’s Park Oval Stadium. In India’s second innings, Yashasvi and Rohit went on to score 98 runs before the Indian skipper lost his wicket to Jomel Warrican in the 12th over.

Yashasvi soon made his way to the pavilion after getting dismissed by Shannon Gabriel. However, “Ro-ball”, supposedly, hadn’t slowed down as Ishan Kishan came on to play a fantastic knock, scoring 52 runs in only 34 balls. After having reached a score of 181 runs India decide to declare the innings to pursue their chase.