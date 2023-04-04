At Age of 41 Hitting a Six Down Square Leg on 145-147 kmph Delivery Isn't Easy: Robin Uthappa Hails MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned back the clock on Monday to smash tearaway paceman Mark Wood for a couple of sixes in the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. It was a homecoming for Dhoni and CSK at the Chepauk Stadium after three years and the Thala made it memorable for the home fans who cheered loudly for their favourite cricketer.

Dhoni came out to bat in the final over and he provided the perfect finishing touch to the Chennai innings. Wood, who claimed a fifer in the clash against DC, was once again having a great until he faced MS Dhoni who made his bowling figures look a bit ordinary by hitting back-to-back sixes.

The legendary wicketkeeper batter slashed the first ball hard over point to open his account with a maximum, while he pulled the second one over square leg for another six. Meanwhile, in the attempt to hit another six, Dhoni got out on the next ball for 12. The two sixes made a massive difference in the game as CSK registered a 12-run win.

Dhoni’s former India and CSK teammate Robin Uthappa heaped huge praise on the CSK captain for smashing one of the fastest bowlers for a six at square leg.

“The fastest bowler in the world is bowling to him from the front and at the age of 41, don’t forget, at that age on the second delivery at a pace of 145-147 (kmph), hitting a six down square leg isn’t easy, especially on one leg,” JioCinema IPL expert Uthappa said.

Another former CSK star Suresh Raina pointed out that the sixes hit by Dhoni made a big contribution otherwise it would have been tough for the hosts’ bowlers to chase the target.

“Had Mahi bhai not hit those two sixes, it would have been difficult. Even Rayudu hit sixes here and there, I think these small contributions count," Raina said.

Raina, who shares a great camaraderie with Dhoni, advised the youngsters to learn from the CSK about dedication, commitment and discipline towards the game.

“Every youngster in the IPL must learn, be it in the dressing room or opponent team. I think the commitment, dedication, discipline and to perform for the team, it needs someone who has a big heart," Raina said on JioCinema.

