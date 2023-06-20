Roelof van der Merwe Dislocates Finger, Gets it Relocated & Returns to Bowling: WATCH VIDEO

Injuries are part of a sportsman’s life and it takes great courage to deal with it. A great example of this was on display in the Vitality T20 blast match no. 87, between Essex and Somerset, when Roelof van der Merwe dislocated his finger while attempting to stop the ball. The Somerset all-rounder was in massive pain after having found that he has got some serious issues with his right forefinger. To everyone’s surprise, he chose not to leave the field and instead, get his finger relocated by the physio and head back to his bowling mark.

ALSO READ | ‘MSD Wasn’t Competing Against DK, He was…’: How Dhoni’s Thought Process Made Him a Legend

The incident took place in the 16th over of the Essex innings when Merwe bowled a low full toss to Matt Critchley. The batter drove it down the ground, right towards the bowler. As soon as the ball hit Merwe’s fingers, he jumped off in pain and rushed straight towards the physio, pointing his dislocated finger at him.

“Ouch!! I think he’s dislocated his finger. Nasty blow, just don’t look at it,” said the commentator.

The physio soon got into the act of treating Merwe and relocated his finger. The bowler quickly headed back to his bowling mark and was ready for his next delivery.

That is some grab from Billy Root 😲Brilliant work from the @GlamCricket fielder!#Blast23 pic.twitter.com/CE0JjIYrt5 — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 19, 2023

Essex mounted a colossal score of 186 runs in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. After the top-order faltered, Robin Das and Paul Walter stitched a 94-run stand for the fourth wicket with both batters scoring fifties. While Das scored a 39-ball 72, with the help of 11 boundaries and two sixes, Walter was the second-top scorer with 51 off 27 balls. Matt Henry was the pick of Essex bowlers, returning figures of 3 for 24. Jack Brooks and Ben Green picked up 2 wickets apiece.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Joe Root’s Younger Brother Billy Takes a Blinder in Vitality Blast for Glamorgan Against Gloucestershire

In reply, Essex had a superb start in the chase of 187. Wicketkeeper-batter Tomo Banton and Will Smeed put up a 64-run opening stand and then a 66-run partnership between Tom Abell and Sean Dickson sealed a 7-wicket win for the Lewis Gregory-led side.