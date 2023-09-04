'Absolutely Ridiculous': Rohan Gavaskar Rubbishes 'Fabricated Statement' Against BCCI Attributed to his Father

Former India batter Rohan Gavaskar has issued a clarification over a false quote attributed to his father – legendary Sunil Gavaskar. Recently, a statement went viral on social media claiming that the former India captain lashed out at the BCCI for ‘letting the country down’ while speaking with a leading Indian news channel. The post on microblogging site X was noticed by Rohan who wasted no time in quashing the statement, calling it fabricated.

IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 Live

An X user, whose handle read @hi__hassan, claimed that Gavaskar slammed the Indian cricket board for demeaning the game. The post seemed to be made after the India vs Pakistan game in Pallekele was washed out due to rain.

“Sunil Gavaskar on NDTV: It should be a matter of utter shame for us as Indians for politicizing, ruining and basically hijacking this beautiful game of cricket. BCCI has let India down and tonight’s results are a testimony of it,” the post read.

Rohan then came up with a clarification, stating that his father never said something like that to someone. The junior Gavaskar also ridiculed the mischievous elements for using the legendary cricketer’s name to gain engagement on social media.

“This is a completely fabricated statement attributed to my father. He hasn’t made this statement and someone is just trying to create mischief. It’s absolutely ridiculous that people would use his name to get more engagement. Please retweet so that the truth prevails,” Rohan posted.

This is a completely fabricated statement attributed to my father . He hasn’t made this statement and someone is just trying to create mischief . It’s absolutely ridiculous that people would use his name to get more engagement . Please retweet so that the truth prevails https://t.co/UNLOk5GVXr— Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) September 3, 2023

Rohan, who has played 11 ODIs for India, further revealed his father’s contractual agreements with media channels to validate his claims.

Asia Cup 2023 Full Schedule | Asia Cup 2023 Complete Results | Asia Cup 2023 Full Coverage

“He is under contract with India today so he wouldn’t speak to Ndtv anyway,” Rohan further wrote.

He is under contract with India today so he wouldn’t speak to Ndtv anyway !— Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) September 3, 2023

After the BCCI denied sending Team India to Pakistan, the tournament is being conducted as per the hybrid model proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) according to which 4 games will be held in Pakistan and the rest in Sri Lanka.

However, the matches to be played in Sri Lanka are under rain threat. Team India’s opening game against Pakistan was washed out and two teams shared a point each. The last game of Group A, between India and Nepal in Pallekele, is likely to suffer the same fate.