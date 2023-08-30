CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PAK VS NEP LIVEAsia Cup 2023PAK VS NEP Dream 11Litton DasWorld Cup 2023
Home » Cricket Home » 'Need to Improve Death Overs Bowling': Nepal Captain Rohit Paudel Asks Team to Step up
1-MIN READ

'Need to Improve Death Overs Bowling': Nepal Captain Rohit Paudel Asks Team to Step up

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 23:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Rohit Paudel wants Nepal to show improvement. (AFP Photo)

Rohit Paudel wants Nepal to show improvement. (AFP Photo)

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel was disappointed as his men were outplayed across departments by Pakistan who recorded a 238-run win in the first match of 2023 Asia Cup.

Nepal got a reality check when they clashed with Pakistan in what was their Asia Cup debut on Wednesday. They were outclassed in every department as Pakistan stormed to a massive 238-run win at Multan Cricket Stadium to begin their campaign.

To their credit, Nepal didn’t look completely at sea. They started well with the ball and their new ball bowlers did enough to keep Pakistan batters quiet in the Powerplay.

Also Read: Babar, Iftikhar Hit Centuries in Pakistan’s Massive Win

They also effected a couple of run outs via direct hits.

In fact, both Pakistan openers - Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq - were sent back inside the first seven overs and it wasn’t before Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed shifted gears late into the innings that the hosts looked anywhere close to posting a 300-plus total.

Nepal bowled well, fielded well and batted decently but in short patches and their inexperience was quite evident. They dropped catches, leaked too many boundaries in the death overs and their batters couldn’t deal with the quality of pace and spin bowling Pakistan dished out under the lights.

Chasing 343, Nepal collapsed do be bowled out for 104.

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel says his team has batted well before but they were outplayed by Pakistan.

Also Read: Babar Opens Up About His Plan With Iftikhar During Nepal Clash

“We started well with the ball, but both set batters took the game away from us. We have batted better before and we missed out today," Paudel said during the post-match presentation.

Pakistan looted 129 runs from their final 10 overs with both Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed hitting century apiece.

“Wicket taking balls were not there in middle overs, but credit to Babar for the way he batted, credit to Pakistan. Learning from the game would be we need to improve bowling in death overs, as a group we need to step up with the bat," Paudel said.

Nepal’s next game is against India, the most successful team in Asia Cup history and Paudel will hope his players can show improvement against the former champions.

Nepal take on India in what will be the first ever meeting between the two nations on a cricket field on September 4 at the Pallekle International Cricket Stadium.

In the second match of the continental tournament, co-host Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in Pallekele on Thursday.

About the Author
Feroz Khan
Feroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over a decade and specialises in digital media. He writes mainly on cricke...Read More
Tags:
  1. Asia Cup 2023
  2. Nepal Cricket Team
  3. Pakistan cricket team
  4. Rohit Paudel
first published:August 30, 2023, 23:15 IST
last updated:August 30, 2023, 23:15 IST