Indian Captain Rohit Sharma Completes Historic Milestone After Smashing Fifty vs West Indies in 2nd Test

Indian captain Rohit Sharma surpassed a brilliant milestone as he smashed a fifty in the second Test of the ongoing Test series between India and West Indies. Having smashed a hundred in the first Test, Rohit continued his stellar run as he crossed the 2000-run mark as a Test opener.

The 36-year-old made his India Test debut against West Indies at Eden Gardens in November 2013, and he hasn’t looked back since. In just 52 matches, Rohit went past the 2000-run mark as a Test opener for the Indian team, that too with a stellar average of 53.

Rohit scored his second overseas century in the previous game and continued his purple patch by scoring another fifty in the second Test at Queen’s Park Oval on Thursday, July 20.

Apart from his personal milestone, Rohit also etched his name in the history books as part of his partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Rohit and Yashasvi joined an illustrious list of Indian openers with the most century stands in an away series, joining the likes of Sunil Gavaskar & Chetan Chauhan, Virender Sehwag & Aakash Chopra, and Virender Sehwag & Wasim Jaffer.

The Indian captain will look to make it back-to-back centuries in as many games as India were in cruise control at Lunch on Day 1 of the second Test.

After winning the toss, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite opted to bowl first, Rohit and Yashasvi picked up from where they left off in the previous game. The Indian openers blunted the early-pace attack and continued to exercise patience before they got into the groove.

At Lunch, India were in total control of Day 1 of the second Test, Rohit Sharma was batting at 63 off 102, while Yashasvi was batting at 52 off 56. The Indian captain had scored back-to-back centuries in his first two matches, and Yashasvi would be hoping to repeat those heroics.