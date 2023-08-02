Rohit Sharma And Co Can be Strong Contenders in 2023 ODI World Cup: Eoin Morgan

Former England captain Eoin Morgan has called Rohit Sharma and Co. strong contenders for the upcoming ODI World Cup which will be played in India later this year. India have not won an ICC title in over a decade now but being the hosts give them an advantage going into the ODI WC. The Asian Giants have yet to find the ideal team combination for the marquee tournament.

However, 2019 WC-winning skipper Eoin Morgan feels the Indian team has the skills to lift the World Trophy this year.

“The team has formidable skills, and can be strong contenders in the upcoming World Cup,” Morgan told WION.

Apart from his praise for the Indian team, Morgan also appreciated the fan community of the 2011 World Cup winners. “The enthusiasm and passion displayed by Indian fans are unparalleled”, he added.

Morgan believes that this keen passion of Indian fans adds a unique experience to the game.

Morgan advised that the Indian team should “engage with and learn from the experiences” of the players who were part of the side’s World Cup-winning squad in 2011. The senior players can prove to be valuable assets when it comes to handling high-pressure situations and performing on the biggest stage.

India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the 2011 ODI WC final to secure their first World Cup title since 1983.

Morgan believes that the 2023 World Cup in India is a “golden opportunity” for cricket players. He also reinforced his sentiment by saying that the marquee event is the grandest level where many players announce themselves to the world, while some mark the end of their illustrious careers.

Morgan also advocated to popularize the T10 format in world cricket. “The T10 format should also be considered, allowing cricket to expand its reach and inclusivity”, he said. There have already been ongoing discussions in the world of cricket regarding the format’s adoption but no decision has been made yet regarding its addition to international cricket.

The southpaw etched his name in cricket history by leading England to the 2019 World Cup triumph at home. The win came against a fierce New Zealand side who were playing their second successive final in the marquee event. The former skipper announced his retirement from international cricket in June last year. Eight months later, Morgan decided to hang up his boots from all forms of cricket. Morgan is also loved by the Indian community, especially due to his association with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He led KKR to an IPL final in 2021, their first since 2014. However, KKR lost to Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.