Rohit Sharma Reacts Angrily, Vents Frustration at Ishan Kishan Before Declaring India's Inning | WATCH

Team India steamrolled over West Indies in the first Test, registering a commanding 141-run win over the hosts at Windsor Park in Dominica to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Rohit Sharma and Co. had too much in the tank for Kraigg Brathwaite’s side as they simply couldn’t match the Indian team.

After winning the toss, Brathwaite decided to bat first, but that was the only decision that went in the hosts’ way as the Indian team stamped their authority over the game in all three departments.

On Day 3 as India were looking utterly dominant, there was one moment during the game that caught the eyes of fans and is slowly becoming a major talking point on social media.

Indian captain Rohit nearly lost his cool over Ishan Kishan as the debutant required 20 balls to score his first runs before the skipper decided he had seen enough and he declared the first innings immediately after Kishan got off the mark.

During the first Test, many Indian batters struggled with their strike rate, earlier on Day 2, former Indian captain Virat Kohli required 81 balls to smash his first boundary against the West Indies.

Kishan who is known for his aggressive batting took a while to settle down on his first Test outing but it seems that Rohit had other plans as the Indian captain was seen making his frustrations visibly clear.

The 36-year-old was spotted on cameras making animated gestures and throwing his hands in frustration in the dressing room, urging Kishan to get on with it. Once the southpaw was able to score his first run, Rohit decided to declare with India in a commanding position at 421/5, holding a lead of 271 runs.

Watch Rohit Sharma reacts furiously at Ishan Kishan:

In the post-match presentation ceremony, Rohit explained his animated gesture, revealing that he wanted Ishan to score quickly so that he could declare the first innings.

“I was just letting them know we have an over or so before declaring. I wanted Ishan to get off the mark, wanted to tell him to get his personal mark and then we had to declare. I could see that he was always eager to bat, it could be frustrating for them," said the Indian skipper.