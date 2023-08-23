CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Asia Cup Ka Wait Hai..': Reporter Tells Rohit Sharma, Here's What India Captain Replied | WATCH

August 23, 2023

Rohit Sharma quizzed about Asia Cup while leaving for Bengaluru

Rohit Sharma was told be reporters that Indian fans will be waiting for Asia Cup as the skipper left for Bengaluru to attend the preparation camp, watch his reply

Team India captain Rohit Sharma left for Bengaluru on Wednesday, August 23 to take part in the seven-day preparation camp to be held at National Cricket Academy (NCA) ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The 36-year-old jetted off from Mumbai airport and while leaving for Bengaluru, the Indian captain was told by paparazzi that fans are ‘waiting’ for Asia Cup.

The Hitman replied by saying that India will win the Asia Cup 2023. The Men in Blue are set to kick off their campaign with a meeting against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2.

India are the most successful team in Asia Cup history with 7 titles (6 ODI and 1 T20I), however, in the previous edition of the continental tournament last year, India failed to reach the final after being ousted in the Super 4 stage.

Rohit and Co. will be hoping to prepare for the ODI World Cup 2023 by doing well in the Asia Cup. A 17-member travelling party plus Sanju Samson as a travelling reserve as has been selected for the tournament which will be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Ahead of the continental spectacle, all the Indian players are set to undergo a week-long camp where they will train for specific skills as revealed by Rohit himself during the press conference held for the Asia Cup squad announcement in New Delhi.

While leaving for Bengaluru, Rohit was told by one of the paparazzi that Indian fans will be waiting for the Asia Cup to come home.

“Rohit sir, Asia Cup ka wait rahega (Rohit sir, we will be waiting for the Asia Cup)," said the photographer.

“Jeetenge (We will win)," replied Rohit, assuring the Indian fans.

A video of the incident is going crazy viral on social media.

India last won the Asia Cup in 2018 under Rohit’s captaincy, defeating Bangladesh by 3 wickets in the final. The Hitman will be hoping to pick up yet another silverware and get India’s preparations for the ODI World Cup underway in the best possible manner.

India’s squad for Asia Cup 2023: 

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Travelling stand-by player: Sanju Samson

