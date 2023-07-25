'He Asked me Not to Listen to Anyone': Ishan Kishan Reveals How Rohit Sharma Kept Him in the Zone

Ishan Kishan was put to ease by India captain Rohit Sharma in what was his first ever Test series having made his debut in the format last week. Known for his aggressive batting, Ishan praised his skipper for not cluttering his mind and showing faith in his gameplan.

In the first Test, Ishan didn’t get to show his wares much as India declared after he took a single to push for an innings win but in the 2nd game which concluded on Monday, he made impression with a quickfire half-century.

The 25-year-old scored 25 off 37 in the first dig before an unbeaten 34-ball 52 in the second essay.

He said Rohit follows up with every player to create a comfortable environment.

“He’s (Rohit) a very experienced captain, knows how to deal with youngsters. I have seen him in IPL, ODIs and T20s how he follows up with every player, tries to keep them in comfort zone so they don’t feel any pressure," said Ishan after the end of 2nd Test.

“When I was heading in, he asked me to trust my own game, plan and not listen to anyone. So it’s a plus point for a youngster to stay in the zone that captain and coaches have faith in me," he added.

Ishan was promoted up the batting order in the 2nd innings and he said the plan was to nullify the advantage West Indies spinner might want to exploit against right-handers by bowling on the patches (on the pitch).

“The plan was to counter the left-arm spinners trying to bowl to right-handers by pitching on the patches and could’ve been difficult to score runs for them," said Ishan.

“We didn’t plan to bat for long, we already had a good lead, wanted to set a target and get them back on the pitch so as to get them all out as quickly as possible. So the plan behind sending me ahead was to play positively, score as many runs as possible in 10 overs," he added.