Rohit Sharma Felicitated at the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2023: WATCH VIDEO

Rohit Sharma was felicitated by his bat sponsors, CEAT Limited at the ‘Cricket Rating Award’ event in Mumbai on Monday. The company celebrated ‘the aura of leadership and the pursuit of excellence’ by honouring the captain of the Indian cricket team. The event was attended by the likes of Shubman Gill, Shafali Varma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepti Sharma, New Zealand pacer Tim Southee, former Australian batter Matthew Hayden, former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar.

One of the country’s leading tyre manufacturers, CEAT shared a video on microblogging site X where Rohit could be seen receiving a memento.

“Join us in celebrating the aura of leadership and the pursuit of excellence, as @ImRo45 continues to inspire on and off the field,” the caption of the video read.

Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav bagged the CEAT ODI Batter of the Year and CEAT T20I Batter of the Year awards, respectively, for their outstanding performances in 2023. The former also won the International Cricketer of the Year award while New Zealand star Kane Williamson was adjudged the Test Cricketer of the Year.

The other winners of the CEAT awards were Bhuvneshwar Kumar (CEAT T20 Bowler of the Year), Brendon McCullum (CEAT Innovated Coach of the Year award), and Deepti Sharma (CEAT Women’s Cricketer of the Year).

About CEAT Cricket Rating Award

CCR has become a global platform that unites the cricketing fraternity and honours some of the finest and most decorated accomplishments on the field, both men and women, based on their performances as rated by the CEAT Cricket Rating for the year June 2022-May 2023.

“The CEAT Cricket Rating has been a torchbearer to recognize and promote impeccable talent in this great sport. The award winners this year are global role models of sport and it should hopefully inspire future generations of great talent to take up the mantle ahead,” said Gavaskar at the event.