'Birthday Gift Tu Hum ko Dey Bhai': Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Request to Ishan Kishan; Watch Video

Over the years, Rohit Sharma has given us several memorable moments, on and off the field. His witty responses to queries have often made the headlines and the India captain gave another such moment ahead of the 2nd Test against West Indies in Trinidad.

Ishan Kishan celebrated his birthday on Wednesday and when Rohit was asked what he plans to gift his India and Mumbai Indians teammate, he left the ypung wicketkeeper-batter in splits with a big request instead.

“Kya birthday gift chahiye bhai tereko? Sub toh hai bhai. Team ko puchna padega. (What do you want brother? You have everything. Will have to ask the team. We should ask the team about this. It should be the team’s contribution.

“Birthday gift tu hum logo ko dey bhai 100 run karke (You should give us a birthday gift by scoring 100 runs)," Rohit added.

Ishan seems to have received an early birthday gift from Rohit though when he was given his Test debut in the series opener in Dominica. He didn’t get much to do with the bat as after being asked to open his account by Rohit, the Indian innings was declared.

However, Ishan was quite impressive behind the stumps on a turning pitch with the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja operating.

“Ishan is a very talented guy. He has scored double-century in limited-overs cricket. We have to give him more chances to showcase his talent. He likes to bat aggressively. I have had a clear discussion with him and given him full freedom and he needs that," Rohit said.

“I would like to point out his wicketkeeping. He kept really well considering he was playing his first Test on a pitch where the ball was turning and bouncing, some were keeping low. Unfortunate he scored only one because we had to declare. I am sure when he gets to bat more, he will be ready and raring to go," he added.