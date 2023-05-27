Rohit Sharma Furious at Tilak Varma After Shubman Gill Gets Lifeline, MI Skipper's Angry Outburst Goes Viral | WATCH

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was furious at Tilak Varma after the youngster didn’t dive to take a catch of Shubman Gill when the Gujarat Titans opener was batting at 37. As fate would have it, Gill would go on to smash a century against MI as he propelled his side to a massive score of 233/3 in 20 overs.

Gujarat Titans would go on to win the match by 62 runs as Mohit Sharma picked up a five-wicket haul to restrict MI to a total of 171.

Suryakumar Yadav was the lone warrior for his side with a blistering 61-run knock in 38 balls but as many as 7 MI batters failed to reach double digits in a must-win game.

ALSO READ| Mumbai Indians Go To The Gunfight With a Knife; Get Shot Point Blank by Gujarat Titans

Gill was the wrecker-in-chief against Mumbai as it was his century which put GT in a commanding position. But it could all have been very different had Tim David or Tilak managed to dismiss the 23-year-old.

Varma, who was playing after sitting out the past couple of games due to injury didn’t dive and let the ball bounce in front of him and it irked Rohit very much.

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the eighth over of GT’s inning, Gill had earlier been dropped by Tim David as well when he was batting at 30. The 23-year-old received another lifeline as he stopped the ball but didn’t put in a dive as Rohit let out his fury.

Watch Rohit Sharma’s reaction after Tilar Varma gives away a massive lifeline to Shubman Gill:

Following the two let-offs, Gill would go on to score his third century this season in 49 balls before he was eventually dismissed as David didn’t make any mistake the second time on the night.

top videos

ALSO READ| Shubman Gill, The Heir Apparent, Stages Mutiny And Charts His Way to Supremacy

The GT opener had already done the damage scoring 129 in 60 balls while Hardik Pandya smashed 28 in 13 balls to give Gujarat a flourishing finish.